Wichita Falls, TX

Man who took ride in stolen ambulance sentenced to prison

By Larry Statser, Sara Tomarelli
 6 days ago

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Fort Worth man who stole an ambulance in Wichita Falls last April and took it for a joy ride to Wilbarger County is going to prison.

Wichita County jail booking 2021

Johnny Kelsey, 48, pleaded guilty Friday to theft over $150,000 and was sentenced by 30th District Judge Jeff McKnight to 5 years in prison.

Transtar Ambulance on Call Field reported that one of their ambulances had been stolen around 7:30 p.m. April 29 and about 20 minutes later police responded to a hit and run on Burkburnett Road involving the ambulance and a Nissan Cube. No injuries were reported.

Man charged with stealing, wrecking ambulance now in Wichita Co. jail

Shortly before 9 p.m., a DPS trooper spotted the ambulance wrecked in a culvert on U.S. 287 outside Harrold and saw a man walking away from it. The trooper’s body camera recorded the man saying he had been taken to the state hospital in Wichita Falls from Fort Worth and then released.

He said he took the ambulance from the garage bay of Transtar because the keys were in it.

The ambulance, valued at $250,000, was declared a total loss with a badly bent frame.

Prior to his sentencing, Kelsey underwent a court-ordered competency exam.

Jeffrey Chambers
6d ago

How much do we ( the tax payers) get to pay for this little joy ride? 30k for the trial to begin with- then 25k a year for however many years he's locked up.

Man charged with frying pan assault of girlfriend

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police say a domestic disturbance moves from the bathroom into the kitchen where frying pans become the weapons of self-defense and assault. Following the investigation, Kristopher Kowalski was jailed and charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. According to an affidavit, police said the victim said she and […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Car lands on roof in rollover wreck

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Investigators believe something possibly went wrong with the steering that caused a 68-year-old man to wreck Tuesday afternoon in Wichita Falls. According to Sgt. Charlie Eipper, the wreck happened on Henry S. Grace Freeway near Central Freeway. Early reports stated the vehicle rolled multiple times and landed upside down in a […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
