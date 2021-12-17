ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bills' Dion Dawkins: Tests positive for virus

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Head coach Sean McDermott said Dawkins tested positive for COVID-19 and will be placed on the reserve/COVID-19...

www.cbssports.com

the buffalo bills

Stefon Diggs and Dion Dawkins to represent the Bills in the 2022 Pro Bowl

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs and left tackle Dion Dawkins will represent the Buffalo Bills on this season's 2022 AFC Pro Bowl roster. This will be Diggs' second-straight season earning Pro Bowl honors and Dawkins' first time making it onto the list. After Sunday's win against the Panthers, Diggs became the...
NFL
CBS Sports

Steelers legend 'Mean' Joe Greene accepts Ben Roethlisberger's friendly bowl wager for North Texas-Miami (OH)

Two Pittsburgh Steelers legends will be dialed into Thursday's bowl game between North Texans and Miami (Ohio). Joe Greene, widely regarded as the greatest player in Steelers history, starred at North Texas before embarking on a Hall of Fame career in Pittsburgh. Ben Roethlisberger led the Redhawks to a Mid-American Conference title in 2003 before winning two Super Bowls as Pittsburgh's quarterback.
NFL
The Spun

1 Key Chiefs Player Reportedly Already Out For Sunday

Earlier this week, the Kansas City Chiefs were hit with a major outbreak of positive COVID-19 cases. While several of the team’s players have an opportunity to test out of health and safety protocols, one key player has already been ruled out of Sunday’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL
FanSided

Packers lose key playmakers to COVID list before Browns game

The Green Bay Packers see wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling and nose tackle Kenny Clark go on the COVID list ahead of their Christmas Day home game vs. the Cleveland Browns. Though they have the best record in football, the Green Bay Packers had to place wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling and...
NFL
FanSided

Top Steelers coach is leaving to take a job at Oregon

A top Pittsburgh Steelers coach is being recruited to return to the college circuit as Oregon’s offensive line coach, according to sources. With the rapid decline of Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers are poised for a significant rebuild in 2022 — and it looks like that rebuild is only getting bigger.
NFL
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Is Angry at What a Boston Radio Station Said About The Bills

The Buffalo Bills are getting ready to play the New England Patriots at Foxborough on Sunday afternoon. It will be the second meeting this season between the two teams. The first matchup in early December was in a windstorm, with 45 mph wind gusts that made passing extremely difficult and kicking nearly impossible. The Patriots won 14-10, despite the fact rookie quarterback Mac Jones was only trusted to throw the ball three times.
NFL
CBS Boston

The Honest Truth About How Hurt Tom Brady Was By Patriots’ Drafting Of Jimmy Garoppolo

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady is 44 years old. He’s still playing football. He’s the reigning Super Bowl MVP, and he’s the current front-runner for NFL MVP. That is RIDICULOUS, all caps. It’s also something that Bill Belichick and the Patriots organization did not consider possible when Brady was entering his late 30s. In their defense, how could they? Nobody had ever gotten better while approaching 40, and the few souls who dared try to play quarterback into their 40s were quickly ground into mincemeat by their younger, faster, stronger opponents. While Brady had said many times that he hoped to...
NFL
thecomeback.com

The Cleveland Browns just waived a fan-favorite

The Cleveland Browns have been dealing with tons of roster issues in the past couple of weeks as a bunch of players tested positive for COVID-19. The sage not only led to their game getting delayed but also to Nick Mullens getting the start at quarterback while Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum were out.
NFL
The Spun

Panthers Reportedly Sign Former ‘Hard Knocks’ Star

The Carolina Panthers added some depth at defensive end for the final three weeks of the regular season, claiming Azur Kamara off waivers. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero first reported the move. Kamara, who played college football at Kansas, became a fan favorite on HBO’s Hard Knocks this year. Fans...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Cole Beasley Has Strong Message After Positive Test

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley continues to double down on his decision to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine. On Tuesday, the unvaccinated wideout tested positive for the virus — forcing him to sit out for the next 10 days and miss the Bills’ pivotal matchup against the New England Patriots this weekend. And just as he has all year, Beasley took to social media with his opinion on the vaccine and the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

For the First Time in 8 Years, Kirk Cousins Is Hurt.

Something fishy popped up on the Minnesota Vikings injury report this week. Normally, that would seem like a mundane injury report as some men leaguewide are banged up in Week 15. Big deal. On the whole, that is true. But Kirk Cousins is listed on the report with a rib...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 Patriots placed on COVID-19 list ahead of Bills matchup

The highly-anticipated matchup between the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots will be affected by COVID-19. Both the Bills (8-6) and Patriots (9-5) announced positive tests for the virus on Monday. The Patriots placed four players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, and linebackers Harvey Langi, Cameron McGrone,...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Cam Newton News

On Wednesday, ESPN’s David Newton reported that Cam Newton will start on Sunday. And play a major role. However, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule didn’t rule out his two-quarterback system. Saying, Sam Darnold will see the field at some point. As one could imagine, Rhule’s comments got the...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Cole Beasley News

Cole Beasley’s refusal to receive the COVID-19 vaccine has seemingly caught up with him. On Tuesday, the Buffalo Bills wide receiver tested positive for the virus. As an unvaccinated player, he’ll be forced to sit out for the next 10 days with no chance to test out of COVID-19 protocols.
NFL

