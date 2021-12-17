ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Police Officer, Family Hit By Pickup Truck In West Roxbury

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 5 days ago

WEST ROXBURY (CBS) – A Boston Police officer and the officer’s three children and spouse were the five people who were hit by a pickup truck in West Roxbury Friday morning. It happened at Hastings and Centre streets just before 10 a.m.

Police said the two adults hit were a mother and father. They all were taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The Boston Police Superior Officers Federation released a statement on Friday, saying one of the adult’s hit was an officer of theirs:

“Earlier this afternoon, one of our members and their family were involved in a horrific accident in West Roxbury. This incident resulted in injuries to both our member and their family members. We would like to extend our gratitude to the members of Boston Fire, Boston EMS, and our brothers and sisters in blue who came to the aid of one of our own in their time of need. We also would like to express our appreciation for the medical staff who continue to care for them. We ask the public and the media to keep the family in their thoughts and prayers and to respect their privacy during this difficult time. No further information will be released.”

The pickup truck ended up over a stone barrier and onto a brick walkway. A child stroller was seen next to the truck on the ground.

Police said the truck driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The cause of the crash is still unclear.

Richie Rich
5d ago

my prayers go out to the family. heavenly farther please put a bubble of your protection around this family and heal them in jesus's name ahhmen.

