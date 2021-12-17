ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Man robs Overbook grocery store, shoots at employees who tried to stop him: Police

 6 days ago

A man was caught on video robbing an Overbrook grocery store, then shooting at employees who tried to stop him, Philadelphia police said.

The robbery happened at the Twin Grocer store on the 7500 block of Haverford Avenue on October 17.

Police said the suspect visited the store multiple times that day, and was inside for more than an hour before he robbed the cashier at gunpoint.

The suspect made off with about $1,000. No one was hurt in the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Comments / 15

Wale Akinsefunmi
6d ago

smfh...ANIMALS!!One has to be VERY, VERY careful in this city. these Animals run around with guns AND DO NOT CARE. They will kill you for nothing and won't even dream about it.. smh, this is beyond mental health.

edith
6d ago

give the thug what he wants if you want to see the next day. unless you're armed then shoot him as he is leaving

