Public Health

Report: Canada to reinstate COVID-19 test requirement for all travelers

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 6 days ago
According to reports from CTV News and CBC News , Canada will reinstate the COVID-19 test requirement for all travelers entering the country, regardless of trip length, on December 21.

The pre-arrival COVID-19 test requirement was rolled back on November 30 only for fully vaccinated Canadians and permanent residents returning to Canada for trips under 72 hours.

On December 21 the pre-arrival COVID-19 test requirement will be reinstated for all travelers, regardless of trip length or location, as part of Canada's response to the omicron variant.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Canadian officials indicated that Canadians should avoid international travel unless it is essential for at least the next four weeks.

CTV News reported Wednesday that Ontario will begin 50 percent capacity limits Saturday on indoor event spaces, meeting and event spaces, and sports venues with an indoor capacity of greater than 1,000 people.

