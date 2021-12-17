ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Victory Church to hold gun buyback in Albany

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qmNwF_0dPlmFUV00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Victory Church will be holding a gun buyback event on December 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 118 Quail Street in Albany. Visa gift cards from $100 to $200 will be given out for every handgun or assault rifle turned in.

ACSO: Albany man arrested for possessing gun

“With the scourge of gun violence plaguing our communities, I urge people now more than ever to please turn in any illegal firearm. Our goal is to remove as many illegal weapons off of the streets as possible, and I thank Pastor Charlie for his continued efforts to make our neighborhoods a safe space for the families who live here,” said Albany County District Attorney David Soares.

A secure and confidential exchange can also be arranged by calling (518) 857-0726.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Albany County leaders hold COVID briefing

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy held a COVID briefing on Thursday morning. Sheriff Craig Apple and Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Elizabeth Whalen joined McCoy for the briefing. You can watch the full press conference on the player above.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Albany County, NY
City
Victory, NY
City
Albany, NY
Albany County, NY
Society
Albany, NY
Society
NEWS10 ABC

Police: Former NFL player and Albany native Dion Lewis arrested

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to Guilderland Police, former NFL running back and Albany native Dion Lewis was arrested Sunday, December 19. Lewis was arrested by Guilderland Police after he refused to take a breath test. Lewis was arrested at 12:04 a.m. at Western Avenue and Church Street in Guilderland following a traffic violation. He […]
GUILDERLAND, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Soares
NEWS10 ABC

Court denies request to throw out St. Clare’s pension case

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Christmas came early for many former employees of St. Clare’s Hospital. The state Supreme Court denied the request from the Albany Catholic Diocese to dismiss the pension case. “Lots of magic happens at Christmas and I think this is some of it,” said Mary Hartshorne. The Catholic Church has been trying […]
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#Victory Church#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NEWS10 ABC

New Year’s Eve events in the Capital Region

One of the biggest New Year's Eve celebrations in the Capital Region- Saratoga First Night- was canceled again this year. The event draws hundreds of people every year, culminating with fireworks to bring in the new year but organizers cited COVID and lack of funding for the reasons it was canceled.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy