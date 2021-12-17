Victory Church to hold gun buyback in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Victory Church will be holding a gun buyback event on December 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 118 Quail Street in Albany. Visa gift cards from $100 to $200 will be given out for every handgun or assault rifle turned in.

“With the scourge of gun violence plaguing our communities, I urge people now more than ever to please turn in any illegal firearm. Our goal is to remove as many illegal weapons off of the streets as possible, and I thank Pastor Charlie for his continued efforts to make our neighborhoods a safe space for the families who live here,” said Albany County District Attorney David Soares.

A secure and confidential exchange can also be arranged by calling (518) 857-0726.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.