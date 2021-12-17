ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Running out of Elf on the Shelf ideas? Here are some to get you through the holidays

By Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 6 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — Christmas is right around the corner. Some parents across the country are starting to run out of creative ideas for their Elf on the Shelf.

If you’re struggling, we have some ideas to help, thanks to the “ Elfing Around- Elf on the Shelf Ideas 2021 ” Facebook group. The group has over 15,000 people in it and hundreds of posts with ideas.

One parent shared , “This is our first year doing elf on the shelf with our boys. We decided to do a story line that continues throughout the season.”

‘Emmy the Elf’: Parents turn their toddler into life-sized Elf on the Shelf

This parent flexed her creative muscles by wrapping a roll of toilet paper around the Christmas tree and finishing with the elf and a sign saying, “this is how I roll”, to putting an elf in a group of toy dinosaurs with a sign that reads, “making new friends”.

Daily tips from Elf on the Shelf

Here are some ideas from Elf on the Shelf :

You can also head over to Elf on the Shelf here and see even more ideas .

Quick Ideas

Are you in a hurry but still want to make sure you find something creative for your Elf on the Shelf? Here are some options:

Simple 25 day guide from Dallas Moms Collective

Here’s a slideshow with other ideas:

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YEajg_0dPllwyB00
    Credit: Amy Knight
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ERvY4_0dPllwyB00
    Credit: Amy Knight
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S4F1h_0dPllwyB00
    Credit: Amy Knight
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wa3lZ_0dPllwyB00
    Credit: Amy Knight
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00N5hp_0dPllwyB00
    Credit: Amy Knight
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40qzqI_0dPllwyB00
    Credit: Amy Knight
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kuyEg_0dPllwyB00
    Credit: Amy Knight
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TnJY2_0dPllwyB00
    Credit: Amy Knight
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03hWwB_0dPllwyB00
    Credit: Amy Knight
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kjk6X_0dPllwyB00
    Credit: Amy Knight
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kbey3_0dPllwyB00
    Credit: Amy Knight
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aB8Y3_0dPllwyB00
    Credit: Amy Knight

Good luck! We hope your elves help keep your kids on Santa’s nice list all season long.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
SheKnows

Elf on the Shelf Ideas for Your Christmas Eve Grand Finale

Elf on the Shelf may be Santa’s little spy that became a holiday tradition much to the chagrin of parents around the world — but it appears he’s here to stay. Opinions about Elfy are pretty polarizing; you either love it and think it’s festive and fun, or you hate it and think it’s creepy. Either way, Elf on the Shelf is only gaining popularity, so it looks like it’s sticking around — until Christmas Eve, that is. On Christmas Eve, of course, said elf has fulfilled his duty of filling in Santa on who’s naughty and who’s nice. So...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
southwestorlandobulletin.com

Get Creative With The Elf on the Shelf

Prior to Christmas, a Scout Elf watches the children to report their behavior to Santa. Amid the holiday decorations, carols and reindeer games, there is one Christmas tradition that started pretty recently compared to the legend of Santa Claus. The concept of having a Scout Elf to watch over children and families and report back to Santa on who’s been naughty and who’s been nice started in 2005 with a book. Carol Aebersold and her daughter, Chanda Bell, self-published their book, The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition, and sold the book along with the reader’s very own Scout Elf. The Elf on the Shelf quickly became a Christmas tradition and can now be found in nearly every household that has young children.
CHRISTMAS
97ZOK

28 Illinois Elf On The Shelf Ideas You Should Totally Steal

Elves have been busy the last couple weeks and now ere in the home stretch to Christmas. Is your creativity stretched to its limit? These ideas will help. Before you take a look at nearly 30 Elf on the Shelf ideas to get you to the Christmas finish line, you should know that a slightly disturbing new trend appeared for the first time around Rockford this year. It's definitely for the family with the right sense of humor. Not that it's too adult or anything, it's just a little violent and could make your kids cry.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Elf#Fitness#Rock Climb#Kdvr#The Shelf Ideas 2021#Toilet#Polar#Dallas Moms Collective#Amy Knight Credit
mor-tv.com

Looking for a gift for your parents this holiday season? Here are some useful gift ideas

Viewing this on a mobile device? Click here for the best viewing experience. Between juggling work and family commitments, parents can easily lose sight of things that can help make their lives run more smoothly. A new parent might appreciate regular meal deliveries or a clever cleaning product. However, veteran parents might crave simple activities, like family game nights, to bond with their children or even an opportunity to enjoy a dose of relaxation at the end of a long day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
nbcboston.com

‘Elf on the Shelf' Spreads Holiday Cheer and Saves His Grandpa's Restaurant

Last December was a difficult time for Frank Lyons and countless others in the restaurant industry which continued to struggle amid the coronavirus pandemic. Lyons, the owner of the historic Continental Tavern in Yardley, had to shut down his business under a statewide order for Pennsylvania restaurants. “Last December was...
RESTAURANTS
WOOD

Ideal You gives some healthy gift ideas for the holidays!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As you finalize your holiday shopping, you may want to consider giving a gift that will help someone get healthier in the new year! This year, instead of giving gift certificates, a box of chocolates or a tech gift, there are healthier options!. Dr....
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
101.9 The Rock

40+ Last Minute Elf on The Shelf Ideas From Mainers

Elf on The Shelf is one of the newer Christmas traditions that I have no experience in. I was 15 when the elf became part of the mainstream and I don't have kids so I've been watching on the sidelines. Over the last 16 years, I've watched as this tiny...
Distractify

TikTok Is Full of Holiday Dessert Ideas to Help You Bake Your Way Through the Season

There was once a time where we got all of our holiday dessert ideas and decoration inspo from Pinterest. These days, it's all about TikTok, and for good reason. There are hundreds of holiday dessert recipes on TikTok that would give Martha Stewart a run for her money. Even if you're looking for something a little less involved, there are a plethora of options. To help you out, we compiled some of the best ideas from TikTok.
RECIPES
veranda.com

The "Yuletide Flip" Cocktail Will Get You Through This Holiday Season

As the holiday’s approach, we’ve concocted a historically rooted cocktail to pair with our equally historical December book club pick, The Radical Potter by Tristram Hunt—a brilliant biography of the celebrated potter, entrepreneur, and abolitionist Josiah Wedgwood. The “flip” style of cocktail dates back to at least...
DRINKS
John M. Dabbs

Ideas: How to Get Into the Holiday Spirit

At Christmas time, there are lots of holiday-based activities you can enjoy. If you are sick of the same old games and work luncheons, try this to get your groove on. I've put together a few ideas to help you get into the Christmas spirit this year. Put on your favorite Christmas tunes from when you were growing up and getting into your groove, and maybe some of your most recent favorites too.
Staten Island Parent

These Are the 53 Best Elf on the Shelf Ideas for Parents

We asked for your best Elf on the Shelf ideas, and boy did you deliver! Whether you’re for or against Elf on the Shelf, one thing’s for certain: Our feeds are flooded with brilliant, easy, mischievous, laugh-out-loud ideas for your tiny visitor from the North Pole. In case you’re not familiar with the Elf on […] The post These Are the 53 Best Elf on the Shelf Ideas for Parents appeared first on SI Parent.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy