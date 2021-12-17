Running out of Elf on the Shelf ideas? Here are some to get you through the holidays

DENVER (KDVR) — Christmas is right around the corner. Some parents across the country are starting to run out of creative ideas for their Elf on the Shelf.

If you’re struggling, we have some ideas to help, thanks to the “ Elfing Around- Elf on the Shelf Ideas 2021 ” Facebook group. The group has over 15,000 people in it and hundreds of posts with ideas.

One parent shared , “This is our first year doing elf on the shelf with our boys. We decided to do a story line that continues throughout the season.”

This parent flexed her creative muscles by wrapping a roll of toilet paper around the Christmas tree and finishing with the elf and a sign saying, “this is how I roll”, to putting an elf in a group of toy dinosaurs with a sign that reads, “making new friends”.

Here are some ideas from Elf on the Shelf :

You can also head over to Elf on the Shelf here and see even more ideas .

Quick Ideas

Are you in a hurry but still want to make sure you find something creative for your Elf on the Shelf? Here are some options:

Here’s a slideshow with other ideas:

Credit: Amy Knight

Credit: Amy Knight

Credit: Amy Knight

Credit: Amy Knight

Credit: Amy Knight

Credit: Amy Knight

Credit: Amy Knight

Credit: Amy Knight

Credit: Amy Knight

Credit: Amy Knight

Credit: Amy Knight

Credit: Amy Knight

Good luck! We hope your elves help keep your kids on Santa’s nice list all season long.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.