Running out of Elf on the Shelf ideas? Here are some to get you through the holidays
DENVER (KDVR) — Christmas is right around the corner. Some parents across the country are starting to run out of creative ideas for their Elf on the Shelf.
If you’re struggling, we have some ideas to help, thanks to the “ Elfing Around- Elf on the Shelf Ideas 2021 ” Facebook group. The group has over 15,000 people in it and hundreds of posts with ideas.
One parent shared , “This is our first year doing elf on the shelf with our boys. We decided to do a story line that continues throughout the season.”‘Emmy the Elf’: Parents turn their toddler into life-sized Elf on the Shelf
This parent flexed her creative muscles by wrapping a roll of toilet paper around the Christmas tree and finishing with the elf and a sign saying, “this is how I roll”, to putting an elf in a group of toy dinosaurs with a sign that reads, “making new friends”.Daily tips from Elf on the Shelf
Here are some ideas from Elf on the Shelf :
- Freezer skating rink
- Virtual fitness class
- Christmas coloring fun
- Chocolate tumbling tower
- Christmas movie night
- How to floss
- Disconnect to reconnect
- Runway to Christmas
- Hot cocoa treat
- Balloon bubble bath
- Strawberry santa hats
- Treasure hunt
- Marshmallow avalanche
- Handy Christmas tree card
- Ribbon rock climb
- Merry Maze
- Snow globe elf
- Today….let’s have some fun
- Sofa search
- Toilet paper trade out
You can also head over to Elf on the Shelf here and see even more ideas .
Quick Ideas
Are you in a hurry but still want to make sure you find something creative for your Elf on the Shelf? Here are some options:
- Snow angel
- Hidden treat hunt
- Clownin’ around
- Polar paper snowball fight
- Blowing bubbles fun
- Candy Cane Hunt
- Making faces
Here’s a slideshow with other ideas:
