ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

These Will Be Your Go-To Boots for 2022 — Get $118 Off

By Suzy Forman
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ItFtt_0dPllo9b00

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Usually when we’re shopping for a pair of new boots, we end up with something we like that can go with a lot of outfits. All good things, right? “Good” is the word we want to focus on here though. Do we want to have a “good” fashion sense, or do we want our style to endlessly impress every time we step outside?

We know it’s tough, because if your boots end up too colorful or covered in charms and studs, they might have trouble going with as many outfits as the simple ones do. It can take a lot of searching to find that perfect middle ground that rises above the rest. And we did that searching. Now it’s up to you to grab a pair of these stunning Bernardo boots while they’re on sale!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KZ1CN_0dPllo9b00
Zappos

Black is the most popular boot color, and that’s why we’re so excited that the black pair of these boots is 40% off right now. That’s $118 in savings! That’s a huge deal for such a renowned shoe brand. And these unique booties are more than worth it. They’re like Chelsea booties that have ascended straight into the future of footwear!

These round-toe boots have a smooth calf leather upper with a classic Chelsea shape and stretchy goring, plus a pull-loop at the heel to make them even easier to slip on and off. You’re already getting luxury here, but it’s the midsole and outsole that will catch everyone’s attention. You have a thin strip of a translucent midsole lying atop the contrasting white rubber outsole. This outsole is heavily lugged for some edge — a huge trend in fashion right now. This also means you’re getting a bit of a heel and platform for a bold height boost!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qvwy3_0dPllo9b00
Zappos

Even the inside of these Sutton boots is impressive, boasting a breathable suede leather lining and a cushioned leather insole. Just because you can’t see them from the outside doesn’t mean their quality shouldn’t measure up to the rest. Comfort is very important to Us, and these shoes have it. You can easily wear them all day long!

Let’s get back to the versatility of these boots a bit. I own a pair, and however I’ve worn them, I’ve received compliments from both friends and strangers, whether I was wearing distressed jeans and a silky blouse or a mock-neck sweater dress and tights. They’d even be cool in the summer with a pair of shorts. They’re black and white, so they’ll go with everything — and yet they’ll upgrade every look. Check them out in the brown and off-white shades too!

Not your style? Shop more from Bernardo here and check out other boots on sale at Zappos here!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Simone Biles Elevates Comfy Slides with Edgy Halter-Neck Top and Leather Pants

Simone Biles brought an edgy take to the comfy slide sandal while at home. The 24-year-old Olympian took a mirror selfie posted to her Instagram Stories with boyfriend Jonathan Owens, wearing leather pants with a ruched texture. The sleek style featured black uppers, creating a monochrome moment when worn with a daring halter-neck top. Biles’ top included thin halter neck straps and a raised silhouette, creating a midriff cutout appearance. The star accessorized with sparkling rings, as well as a bangle bracelet. For shoes, the award-winning gymnast wore tan Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL) slide sandals. The Big Logo TechLoom style featured wide woven TechLoom straps...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

We Found a Designer-Like Collection at Walmart That Will Amaze Your Friends

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Of all the places to shop for trendy clothing and expensive-looking pieces, Walmart isn’t necessarily top of mind. But to our surprise, we actually found a collection that’s seriously designer-looking! The pieces come from a well-known New York City-based boutique: Back in the late 1990s, Scoop NYC first opened its doors and soon became the go-to place to shop the best brands. If you wanted to know what was in, you would hop on the subway and head directly to Scoop NYC.
APPAREL
CNET

Handbag bonanza: Save big on Kate Spade, Coach, Michael Kors and more

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Everyone has a favorite accessory. Some folks like shoes, but I prefer handbags. I like a well-made, long-lasting handbag that I can carry around with me every day without concern of it breaking down after a few months of use. If you like handbags and, by extension, anything fashionable that can hold your stuff, then you'll love these deals from Kate Spade, Coach Outlet, Coach and Michael Kors.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suede Boots#Black Boots
Footwear News

Venus Williams Strikes a Pose in Little Black Dress With a Strappy Back & Leather Knee-High Boots

Venus Williams has been putting in the work and has demonstrated her progress. The four-time Olympic gold medalist posted a photo on Instagram yesterday that showed her wearing a chic, edgy look. For the ensemble, Williams had on a black mini dress from Miu Miu that featured white polka dot embroidery. The garment had long-sleeves and incorporated a crisscross back design. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Venus Williams (@venuswilliams) When it came down to shoes, Williams slipped on a pair of black knee-high leather boots that had chunky block heels for maximum support. The block heel of the...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Nordstrom Rack Has Holiday Gift Deals Up to 95% Off!

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
SHOPPING
Footwear News

Sofia Richie Is Neutrally ’90s in Lug-Sole Boots, Western Jeans and $98 Bow Bag

Sofia Richie was fully neutral for the holidays, while bringing cheer with an affordably festive accessory. The model was spotted strolling in Los Angeles, wearing an oversized cream coat. The ’90s-esque number was layered over a gray sweater and wide-leg blue jeans, which featured Western-style embroidery. Richie’s look was complete with pearl stud earrings. Her outfit gained a glamorous holiday twist with Betsey Johnson’s $98 Glitteratzzi handbag, which featured a white top-handle silhouette topped with a large crystal-covered bow. For shoes, the model grounded her outfit with a pair of lug-sole boots by Proenza Schouler. The $825 style featured white leather uppers, as...
LOS ANGELES, CA
purewow.com

Drop Everything: Longchamp Handbags Are Up to 41 Percent Off at Nordstrom Right Now

Once Cyber Monday ended, we thought it would be a while until we saw another good sale. But we're so excited to admit that we were wrong. While casually strolling through the internet this morning, we came across incredible deals on Longchamp handbags at Nordstrom. And we're talking up to 41 percent off tons of best-selling styles, including everyone's favorite Le Pliage tote. So our advice? Take our lead and start shopping, because the designer handbags have been flying off the shelves since they earned royal-approved status on the arms of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Us Weekly

The Joggers That Shoppers Never Want to Take Off Are on Sale at Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We’ve been feeling extra lazy lately, which is one of winter’s many pesky side effects. We’re fully committed to hibernation mode, and vegging out on the couch while binge-watching our latest Netflix obsession is all that’s on the agenda. It’s simply all there is to do when it’s too cold to go outside!
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

So Many Pairs of UGGs Just Got Marked Down at Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Shoe shopping! It’s only one of our absolute favorite activities on the planet. And why wouldn’t it be? The shopping itself is fun enough, but it also ends with a new pair of chic, comfy, outfit-making shoes ready to go in our closet.
APPAREL
UncoverLA

13 L.A. Boots to Complement Your Winter Wardrobe

Every now and then (read: almost never), we get a teeny tiny glimpse of what cities like New York and Chicago deal with three months out of the year – winter. A brisk breeze or two, a temperature drop of three (maybe four) degrees, and a few inches of rain. Let's face it, winter is not coming. But for the sake of fashion, we'll act like it is so we can switch up our wardrobe with a really great pair of winter boots.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Sephora’s Perfume Sale Is Here Just In Time for Last-Minute Holiday Gift Shopping

Click here to read the full article. If you somehow missed Sephora’s epic Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, you have another opportunity to save big on the best perfumes during the Sephora Fragrance Sale. The fragrances you can purchase during the savings extravaganza include top-rated fragrance gift sets, colognes to gift the men in your life, and perfume oils, including those who have been heralded by fragrance experts.  Just in time for any last-minute holiday gift shopping needs, Sephora’s Fragrance sale is here to bless all of us with 20% off full-size fragrances at the leading beauty retailer. Already purchased...
MAKEUP
Us Weekly

This Beautiful Cashmere Sweater From Nordstrom Just Got Marked Down — 41% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. If you want to treat yourself or a loved one to the most luxurious type of sweater on the market, cashmere is the obvious choice! Knits made out of this heavenly material are notoriously the softest around, but getting a cashmere knit at an affordable price is pretty much impossible. That is, until now!
BEAUTY & FASHION
Byrdie

Boot Breakdown: Styles for You to Shop at Your Budget

Towards the end of November, I finally succumbed to the fact that it’s no longer sockless loafers season. The only shoes that will truly keep my feet warm are boots. The trouble with boots is finding a pair that really speaks to me the same way as a playful Mary Jane flat or dapper caged sandal does. To feel confident in your boots is to find the one that represents you or adds some umph to your outfit, and isn't just worn out of necessity.
APPAREL
In Style

These "Surprisingly Comfortable" Lug-Sole Chelsea Boots Are Going for Half-Off at Amazon

Regardless of your usual style, there are a few pieces every winter wardrobe needs. That list includes straight leg jeans, a cozy pullover sweater, a puffer jacket, and a pair of versatile Chelsea boots. If you haven't found your perfect boots yet, look to the Circus by Sam Edelman Davina Lug-Sole Boots that are 50 percent off at Amazon right now.
SHOPPING
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Does Holiday Shopping in Classic Coat and Versatile Lug-Sole Heels

Jennifer Lopez proved that classic is best when it comes to dressing for holiday shopping. While on a shopping trip on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, Calif., the “American Idol” judge wore a pair of black wide-leg pants. The comfy piece was paired with a black top, and layered with a large black overcoat—a trending outerwear silhouette, similar to styles from the ’90s. Lopez accessorized with black and gold sunglasses, as well as a gold necklace, yellow face mask and black leather Hermes Birkin handbag. When it came to shoes, the “Hustlers” star wore what appeared to be a pair of heeled...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
POPSUGAR

Your Guide to Styling Every Type of Lug-Sole Boot in the Book

Lug-sole boots are without a doubt our favorite shoe trend for winter because they're functional, warm, and stylish all at once. They cap off a feminine look with edge and help us channel '90s grunge in a rugged silhouette. Plus, there's truly a shape — long, tall, or somewhere in between — for every taste. If you're unfamiliar, the lug sole is made of rubber and has grooves at the bottom for added grip, but they also play up the design of the shoe, oftentimes working to accent or contrast the upper.
APPAREL
SPY

The Best Crew Neck Sweaters to Brave the Bitter Winter Chill and Look Awesome

There’s something so comforting about crew neck sweaters for men. You slip one on, toss on a pair of jeans and in 10 seconds or less you’ve got a cool-looking outfit that also feels good. Add blazer and trousers to a sweater, and you’ve got a fool-proof winter ensemble that’s as chic as it is warm. Fashion experts can go on ad nauseam about creating a style wardrobe that must have a handful of essential items like T-shirts, dark jeans, white sneakers, and of course, the crew neck sweater — it’s enough to make you roll your eyes out of your head. But honestly,...
APPAREL
mensjournal.com

There’s Never a Bad Time To Get a Pair of Timberland Boots on Sale

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at shop@mensjournal.com.Sponsored content. Sponsored content. Men’s Journal receives compensation for...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

This Is the Coziest Take on the Sock Boot Trend — Just $32 at Target

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. The sock boot trend has been everywhere this fall, and it’s on track to stay strong all winter long. But up until now, we’ve only had one vision for what the style can look like. When we picture a sock boot, we envision a sleek heeled shoe that’s made from a velvet-like material. The craze has dominated Instagram courtesy of high-end brands like Chloé and Balenciaga, and influencers are obsessed!
APPAREL
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

62K+
Followers
11K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy