ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Porsche Spends Four Years Designing New Colors

By Gerhard Horn
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Porsche is synonymous with unique colors, and it recently added several colors to its paint-to-sample option. There are now more than 160 colors available for the 911. But have you ever wondered where these colors come from? They were created by Daniela Milosevic, a designer in the Colour and Trim Design...

carbuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

Maserati Shows MC20 Convertible For The First Time

We've known this was coming and now Maserati has provided an early preview of the 2023 MC20 convertible. Like its coupe sibling, the convertible will come powered by a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 rated at 621 horsepower. That's paired to a fast-shifting eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox that directs output to the rear wheels only.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Porsche 911 Turbo Looks Like A Bad Acid Trip

There are very few people that dislike a classic Porsche, in fact old Porsches are some of the most collected cars in the world, and we've seen our fair share of them. From meticulously restored Porsche 911s, to weird and wonderful art cars; there's truly something for everyone, but this 1998 Porsche 911 Turbo S being offered for sale by the Pfaff Reserve in Toronto might just be a step too far for some. Listed at $888,888, this oddly styled machine has a story just as wacky as its choice of paint, and when you hear it, the styling choices start to make a lot more sense.
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

Wild Audi RS5 Has Porsche Violet Color, Bronze Wheels, Race Car Steering Wheel

They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but we honestly haven't heard anyone criticize the Audi A5 Sportback. Whether it's the base, S, or the spicy RS flavor, the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe rival is widely regarded as a pretty car. This one? Well, you'll be the judge of that. We haven't seen so much carbon fiber on an RS5 before, but there's far more to this wild build than its lightweight treatment.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Porsche's Wildest Design In Years Has Fascinating Back Story

Porsche has revealed some spectacular concepts recently, but not all of them are destined to reach production. Whereas the Mission R electric racer's painstaking development process was similar to that of any production model - which makes sense since it will inspire the next-generation 718 - the recently unveiled Vision Gran Turismo was an entirely different project altogether.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Pistonheads

Bespoke GT3 honours 70 years of Porsche Australia

Even die-hard Porsche fans would be forgiven for not knowing about Norman Hamilton. But he was the man to introduce Porsche to Australia - just the second market outside of Europe - exhibiting a pair of 356s at South Melbourne Town Hall in November 1951. Now, 70 years later, Porsche is marking the anniversary with its first ever special edition for the Aussies: this is the - deep breath - Porsche 911 GT3 70 Years Porsche Australia Edition. No wonder the badge is small.
CARS
yankodesign.com

Very Peri product designs that celebrate Pantone’s 2022 color of the year!

Pantone recently announced that its 2022 color of the year is a shade of blue! Called Very Peri, and described as “periwinkle blue”, the intriguing color, to be honest, looks almost purple, instead of blue! “PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri displays a spritely, joyous attitude and dynamic presence that encourages courageous creativity and imaginative expressions,” says Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of The Pantone Color Institute. In an ode to the newest Pantone color, we’ve curated a collection of product designs that perfectly capture this mesmerizing shade of purple! From a MagSafe iStorage that adds snap-on physical drive to increase the storage on your phone to Black Panther-inspired sneakers – these innovative products are truly a periwinkle purple!
BEAUTY & FASHION
totalgamingaddicts.com

Porsche Have Designed A Car Exclusively for Gran Turismo 7

“Futuristic, visionary, but still so conceivable” – The new all-electric, digital-only sports car from Porsche. “You see, Gran Turismo is the dream playground for our designers”, said Porsche Director for Exterior Design, Peter Varga, during a recently revealed 13 minute presentation video, alongside the Porsche Global Vice President of Marketing, Robert Ader.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

800-HP Audi RSQ8 Will Give Hypercars Nightmares

Fast Audis are all the rage, especially fast Audi SUVs, and the Audi RS Q8 is the biggest and baddest of them all. This $115,000 super-SUV was at one point the fastest SUV to have ever lapped the Nurburgring with a time of 7:42.253 despite being down on power compared to rivals such as the Lamborghini Urus. So it's fair to say that this is a seriously quick car right out of the box. But that all changes once tuning house Manhart gets a hold of it. Manhart is well-known for styling and tuning some of the world's most exclusive cars. Sometimes it gets it right, but other times it's an absolute disaster. This time it seems like Manhart might have struck the balance perfectly.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Porsche Design#Interior Design#Pastel Colors#Vehicles#Trim Design#The Dornier Museum#German#Asians#The Milan Furniture Fair
Design Week

Pantone “creates” new shade for Color of the Year 2022

According to the company, the “courageous” periwinkle shade Very Peri encourages personal inventiveness and creativity. Pantone has announced its colour of the year for 2022, naming Pantone 17-3938 Very Peri as its choice. The American colour company endorses a shade every year which it believes will be particularly...
BEAUTY & FASHION
CarBuzz.com

Porsche Designs New Front Spoiler To Reduce Pedestrian Injury

Although people generally drove less when the pandemic was at its worst last year, over 6,000 pedestrians still died on American roads in 2020. While pedestrian detection systems and automatic braking are fantastic technologies that can save lives, the reality is that pedestrians do still get struck by vehicles and cars should be designed in such a way so that they minimize the risk of serious injury or death. An impact-absorbing hood is one example, but CarBuzz has uncovered a new patent from Porsche that takes things a step further in an effort to reduce the severity of injuries to a pedestrian.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Porsche 911 Sport Classic Shows Off Its Ducktail Spoiler

Last week, we got our first look at the new Porsche 911 Turbo facelift. The refreshed 991 is expected to go on sale in 2023, but another new variant will arrive before then: we're talking about the new Porsche 911 Sport Classic. Over the last year, Porsche has been caught...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
CarBuzz.com

Porsche GT3 RS Active Wing Patent Uncovered

The idea behind active aerodynamics when speaking about a car's rear wing is relatively simple. At speed, one can reduce the angle of a spoiler or wing to improve efficiency as the car cuts through the air, and when braking, the spoiler or wing can get a more aggressive angle to more easily slow the car. This sort of thing has been seen on everything from the mighty Bugatti Chiron to the humble Audi TT, but only the likes of Koenigsegg with its One:1 and Jesko Absolut or McLaren with its Senna have made the suspended active wing popular. The new 911 GT3 gets a manually adjustable top-mounted wing, but its more extreme RS sibling needed something more akin to what you see on a supercar. Why? Allow us to explain.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

BMW M4 Competition Can Set Porsche Cayman GT4 Lap Times

While the BMW M4 has been maligned for its polarizing design direction, it's no slouch in the performance department and is even more fun to drive than its predecessor. To find out how well it performs on the track and see how it compares to the competition, Sport Auto took the M4 Competition xDrive for a spin around the Hockenheim circuit in Germany in a timed hot lap. Thanks to the helmet camera, we get to see the hot lap from the driver's perspective, giving you a front-seat view of the action.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Porsche's World-Famous Museum Gets Stunning Upgrade

The Porsche Museum in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen is as much a bucket list item as a lap around the Nurburgring. Part of its attraction is that it's rarely the same. We've been lucky enough to visit it twice, and every time we encounter something new and exciting. This week Porsche announced that...
ENTERTAINMENT
CarBuzz.com

Porsche 911 In Hemingway Blue Is Singer's Latest Masterpiece

Porsches are some of the most customizable cars in the world. As long as you're willing to pay for it, there are almost limitless options for personalizing your 911 or Cayman, right down to the kind of material you want to use for the owner's manual cover. But for an extra special touch, Singer Vehicle Design will design your dream Porsche with materials and colors that even Porsche won't offer. Just days ago, we saw the Ottawa commission from Singer, which is a 911 in Blood Red. The latest is the Long Island commission and it's another example of Singer's talent for beautiful color combinations.
CARS
Road & Track

The Porsche 911 GT1 Is Astonishingly Approachable

"Sports car" is a term that defies easy definition, especially in the context of endurance racing. When the BPR (European racing series) started its program of 4-hour enduros for Gran Turismo cars, its aim was to give what the man in the street calls sports cars a chance to compete against one another after having undergone some strictly defined modification to make them raceworthy and safe. To allow some high-grade cars built in numbers too small for homologation in the old FIA GT class (which required a minimum of 200 cars to be produced in 12 months), no minimum production was specified, provided the competing cars were certified for use on public roads. This paved the way into racing for cars from Ferrari, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Lotus, Venturi, Marcos, McLaren and others, though initially the races were dominated by Porsche 911s of all sorts.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This 2004 Avanti Is A Lesser-Known Mustang-Based Failure

Back in the early 2000s, retro was all the rage. Volkswagen introduced the new Beetle, BMW did the Z8, and Mini introduced an all-new Cooper. Ford also wanted in on the game and played around with a few designs. One of them was the Avanti, a modern interpretation of the Studebaker Avanti. It would not make it into production for obvious reasons.
CARS
Hawaii Magazine

Locally Designed Teaki Tiles Will Add a Splash of Color, Design to Your Home

Reclaimed wood, chic stains, completely customizable: There are so many reasons to crush on locally designed Teaki Tiles. The company turns teak pulled from old buildings, bridges and docks around the world into retro-inspired tiles for floors, shower walls and backsplashes. Bella Pietra Design started carrying the line in May. Co-owner Meagan Jensen loves the natural stains while co-owner LaWanna Jensen gravitates toward the fun, vintage colors. You can select various patterns, colors, and even between a rustic or solid treatment for the perfect finish for any room.
INTERIOR DESIGN
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

21K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy