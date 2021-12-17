Porsche Spends Four Years Designing New Colors

Fast Audis are all the rage, especially fast Audi SUVs, and the Audi RS Q8 is the biggest and baddest of them all. This $115,000 super-SUV was at one point the fastest SUV to have ever lapped the Nurburgring with a time of 7:42.253 despite being down on power compared to rivals such as the Lamborghini Urus. So it's fair to say that this is a seriously quick car right out of the box. But that all changes once tuning house Manhart gets a hold of it. Manhart is well-known for styling and tuning some of the world's most exclusive cars. Sometimes it gets it right, but other times it's an absolute disaster. This time it seems like Manhart might have struck the balance perfectly.

