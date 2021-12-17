ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

PAC (Neville) Allegedly Almost Quit WWE When He Was Called Up To The Main Roster

By PWMania.com Staff
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring an appearance on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, former WWE star Viktor of The Ascension talked about how there were originally plans for Neville (now PAC in AEW) to wear a mask in WWE...

WWE Announces Return Of Former Star For Special Grudge Match

Guess who’s back? Wrestlers are legitimate athletes, but they do not do the same things as their contemporaries. One of the major differences is in the area of retirement, as you do not see wrestlers stay out of the ring forever most of the time. It also helps that wrestlers are able to come back for a one off match if they choose, which is the case again with another retired wrestler.
How Wrestling Companies Are Said To Be Feeling About Alberto Del Rio

As PWMania.com previously reported, recent criminal charges against Alberto Del Rio have been dropped. Del Rio has teased that he will be wrestling again for a major company in the United States. Del Rio recently tweeted the link to an ESPN interview where he talked about possibly making a return to WWE.
Jim Ross Discusses The Best Agents In Wrestling History

Jim Ross recently spoke about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed his belief that Pat Patterson might be the greatest to ever be a backstage agent. “The best agent probably was [Pat] Patterson. The way that he could...
Tommy Fury confirms Tyson Fury didn’t cause injury while training him for Jake Paul fight

Tommy Fury has said his half-brother Tyson did not cause the injury that led the former Love Island contestant to withdraw from his fight with Jake Paul.Fury, 22, was set to face the YouTuber on 18 December but pulled out of the bout a week-and-a-half before it took place, citing a broken rib and chest infection.Former UFC champion Tyron Woodley stepped in to fight Paul, 24, for the second time in four months. Paul beat the 39-year-old again, following his August points victory over his fellow American with a vicious knockout last weekend.Some speculated that Fury’s rib injury was...
WATCH: Another Former WWE Star Makes AEW Debut

Welcome to the team. We are in the middle of the first real promotional war on a national level in over twenty years. That has made weekly wrestling shows a heck of a lot more interesting as fans have been able to wonder who they are going to be able to see come in next on either show. That was the case again this week, as a somewhat expected debut took place.
Cavinder twins sign six-figure NIL deal with WWE

Twin sisters Hanna and Haley Cavinder are both again having excellent seasons with the Fresno State women’s basketball team, and they continue to advantage of the NCAA’s new name, image and likeness rules. Hanna and Haley Cavinder confirmed to TIME this week that they have signed an NIL...
Baron Corbin Says He Received Death Threats Following WWE Angle

On the latest episode of the Out of Character Podcast with Ryan Satin, Baron Corbin joined the show to talk about his role as one of the most hated wrestlers in the WWE since he joined the main roster in 2012. Corbin mentioned that he once received death threats from fans when he hit Becky Lynch with his “End Of Days” finisher at Extreme Rules 2019 and explains why you have to have thick skin to be a professional wrestler.
Seth Rollins Describes What Is Currently Going On With His Character In WWE

During an interview with Z100’s Josh Martinez, Seth Rollins talked about his current character in WWE:. “God, it’s as if — it’s as if this crazy — if The Joker were a narcissist going through a midlife crisis. I guess that’s the best way to really put it. I don’t really know any other way to do it. But yeah, it’s a lot. It’s a lot happening but the cool thing about the character is it can kind of go any which way. There’s a lot of unpredictability with it and I think that’s fun, you know?”
Rick Boogs on How WWE’s Old Spice Commercial Helped Him Get on the Main Roster

– During a recent interview with Give Me Sport’s Louis Dangoor, WWE Superstar Rick Boogs discussed how appearing in an Old Spice commercial helped him make it to the main roster. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Rick Boogs on his Old Spice commercial helping him get to the...
Sting Talks His Return To Wrestling, Tony Khan, First Clash Of The Champions Event

Sting did an interview with Sports Illustrated to promote Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite from Greensboro, N.C. Here are the highlights:. “Not many people get to rewrite their final chapter, not at this level,” Sting says. “I had great matches at the Greensboro Coliseum with Lex Luger, and now I get to do it with Darby and CM Punk against MJF and FTR. It’s a great way to end my career. The crowd, their appreciation makes me want to tear up. It’s almost as if they don’t want to say goodbye.
SPOILERS: AEW Rampage Tapings From 12/22 (Major Main Event Happening)

The Christmas Holiday Bash edition of AEW Rampage was taped tonight in Greensboro, NC at the Greensboro Coliseum, right after the Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite went off the air. These matches will air this Saturday at 9pm ET on TNT, instead of the usual Friday night timeslot. The following matches were taped for Rampage:
Dana White tells Francis Ngannou he can leave UFC

UFC president Dana White says star Francis Ngannou can leave the promotion at the end of his contract if he wants.The fighter and his representatives have had a tension-filled relationship with the UFC with Ngannou criticising them publicly. White says if he is that unhappy he should leave.White told ESPN: “Look, if you want to be with us, we’d love to have you. If you don’t want to be with us, no problem. It’s all good. I think his contract, and this is off the top of my head, if he wins he still has time with us after this...
Jake Paul puts fight with UFC chief Dana White on ‘boxing bucket list’

Jake Paul has named his “boxing bucket list” and he has put UFC president Dana White among the stars he wants to fight.YouTuber turner boxer Paul is undefeated and he added to his impressive record with a knock-out win over Tyron Woodley on Saturday.Paul listed who he’d like to box in the future with White the last name mentioned. He tweeted: “My boxing bucket list: 1) Canelo Alvarez 2) Floyd Mayweather 3) Mike Tyson 4) Tyson Furry (sic) 5) Dana White.”The star has spoken about fighting Canelo in the past and his brother Logan has already taken on Mayweather...
Backstage News On The AJ Styles and Omos Tag Team Being Split Up

As PWMania.com previously reported, the AJ Styles and Omos tag team was broken up during the December 20th 2021 edition of WWE RAW. WrestleVotes reported the following about the split:. “If it felt like they sped up the Omos & AJ Styles spilt, it’s because they did. Source says both...
Jim Cornette Reacts To Fan Being Ejected From AEW Dynamite Due To Transphobic Sign

As PWMania.com previously reported, there was a noticeable sign in the crowd during the December 22nd 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite that had a transphobic comment about Nyla Rose. Nyla’s wife issued the following statement on Twitter:. “Just a few things about last night. 1. The security team at...
Schedule Changes For AEW/WWE During The Holidays

The Christmas and New Year’s holidays are approaching, and that means slight schedule changes for WWE and AEW. We will have full coverage of WWE and AEW shows throughout the holidays, but it’s important to remember the following schedule notes:. -This Friday’s Christmas Eve edition of WWE SmackDown...
Sting Discusses His Match On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite, CM Punk, More

Sting did an interview with Sports Illustrated to promote Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite from Greensboro, N.C. Here are the highlights:. “This means the world to me,” says Sting, whose name is Steve Borden. “I never thought I’d be back here like this. I thought I was just going to disappear from wrestling, and I didn’t like the thought of that. Then I came to AEW, and originally, we were just going to explore cinematic matches. And I got in the ring. I can still hear Cody [Rhodes] telling me about my kinetic energy and that I could wrestle a match. I was like, ‘Ease up now, Cody.’ Then I heard Darby say, ‘Steve, you can do it.’ This entire stretch, and now coming back to Greensboro, it has all been surreal.”
Tony Khan Comments On WWE Reportedly Being Interested In MJF

AEW President Tony Khan recently did an interview with CBSSports.com and here are the highlights:. WWE, Fox and USA Network’s reported interest in MJF: “I think that’s great. I encourage that. I think they should keep talking about him because he’s a wrestler that’s a big part of AEW and is signed here for a few more years. So I think please keep giving us that buzz because he’s been getting great ratings for his segments and those have also been featuring CM Punk pretty regularly as they continue to interact. They’ve had a war of words and now there’ll be on opposite sides of this huge trios match where you got Sting [and] Darby Allin teaming with CM Punk against MJF and FTR. I think that’s great. You know, [WWE] had some wrestlers I really wanted to sign there and I signed him, Bryan Danielson and Adam [Cole] and Ruby Soho.”
