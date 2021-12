Mission accomplished! Michelle Young confirmed that she is in love with one of her suitors during the Tuesday, December 14, episode of The Bachelorette. Michelle arrived in Mexico with fears that her feelings for Nayte were stronger than his. She had no concerns about Brandon and only hoped that her relationship with Joe could progress further. The three remaining men stayed in a hotel room together as one by one they went on their fantasy suite dates with Michelle, forcing them to confront the fact that she was forming meaningful connections with all of them.

