Houston is the most diverse city in the nation and is clearly a hub of dining, arts, society, and culture. And just look at all the places to take out-of-towners. But is it a Yuletide town? Yes, says a new ranking from personal finance website WalletHub. The site puts Houston at No. 30 among the best places to celebrate Christmas in the U.S. and No. 3 in Texas.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO