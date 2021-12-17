ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Backstage Latest On Talk of Windham (Bray Wyatt) Possibly Signing With AEW

By PWMania.com Staff
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs PWMania.com previously reported, the term “Windham” (Bray Wyatt’s real first name) trended on Twitter due to fans thinking that he was going to show up at the end of the AEW Dynamite on...

Latest update on Bray Wyatt's WWE release

One of the most shocking moments of WWE in this very strange 2021, also due to the covid-19 pandemic, which has engulfed WWE like many other world companies, was the release of Bray Wyatt, one of the Superstars most loved and most followed of the entire roster of the federation, especially after the creation of the evil The Fiend, Wyatt's alter ego, seen for several months on-screen.
How many times did Triple H marry?

WWE legend Paul Michael Levesque, famous by his ring name Triple H, is currently working as a creator and executive producer of NXT. His wrestling career in WWE took an interesting turn when he started dating the daughter of the WWE company’s boss. This WWE Hall of Fame superstar finally tied the knot with her in 2003. Now, let us find out how many times he did marry.
Pro wrestler uses iron spike to stab referee in head, ‘horrifying’ Texas video shows

A pro wrestler has been banned from his league after stabbing a referee and causing his hospitalization during a Texas event. The stunt occurred Saturday, Dec. 11 at the “Christmas Star Wars” event in Irving put on by World Class Pro Wrestling. Lando Deltoro, a referee in a match that featured performer Devon Nicholson, was paid $75 and was supposed to be hit with a spike by Nicholson when the match concluded, the referee told The Daily Beast.
Shawn Michaels Net Worth 2021, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Siblings: Randy Hickenbottom, Scott Hickenbottom, Shari Hickenbottom. Wife/Spouse Name: Rebecca Curci Hickenbottom (m. 1999), Theresa Lynn Wood (m. 1988–1994) Profession: Professional Wrestler, Actor, Television Presenter. Net Worth: $18 Million. Last Updated: December 2021. Shawn Michaels is a former professional wrestler and television presenter who is regarded as one of the...
Photos: WWE Hall Of Famer Diamond Dallas Page Gets Married

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page married his girlfriend of two years, Payge McMahon, last Thursday, December 9th. Her name is now Payge Page. Payge McMahon is a retired adventure athlete. The wedding was a surprise to Payge. DDP and his daughter Brittany organized the wedding and rented out...
Raw: Shocking changes for Doudrop

In recent months, we've seen former NXT UK athlete, Piper Niven, be moved to the red roster of Monday Night Raw, with the athlete joining Eva Marie, with the latter supposed to mentor the Scottish girl, who should have grown up in front of WWE cameras thanks to her proximity to the company's stunning redhead.
WATCH: Another Former WWE Star Makes AEW Debut

Welcome to the team. We are in the middle of the first real promotional war on a national level in over twenty years. That has made weekly wrestling shows a heck of a lot more interesting as fans have been able to wonder who they are going to be able to see come in next on either show. That was the case again this week, as a somewhat expected debut took place.
Could The Rock buy WWE?

The Rock wrote memorable pages of WWE history, becoming one of the most celebrated superstars of all time. Johnson has taken home a whopping 19 titles over the course of his career, including ten world titles. He has also won the Intercontinental Championship twice and the WWF Tag Team Championship five times.
Tommy Fury reveals ‘upsetting’ reaction to watching Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley

Tommy Fury has labelled Jake Paul’s knockout win over Tyron Woodley as a “terrible fight” and admits it was a “very upsetting” watch.Fury, 7-0, is the younger brother of heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury but missed out on a career-high payday with the YouTuber-turned-boxer after suffering a bacterial chest infection and broken rib in training in the build-up to the fight.Paul swiftly replaced Fury with Woodley in a rematch and quickly improved on his performance from the first fight, a points decision victory, inflicting a devastating stoppage in the sixth round on the former UFC champion.And Fury told...
Cavinder twins sign six-figure NIL deal with WWE

Twin sisters Hanna and Haley Cavinder are both again having excellent seasons with the Fresno State women’s basketball team, and they continue to advantage of the NCAA’s new name, image and likeness rules. Hanna and Haley Cavinder confirmed to TIME this week that they have signed an NIL...
Morning Report: Michael Bisping refutes ‘ridiculous’ claim that Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley was fixed: ‘The kid can bang, simple as that’

This past weekend, Jake Paul put a stamp on 2021 by knocking out former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in their rematch, but as with all things Paul, the outcome was not without controversy. After a horrible first five rounds, Paul leveled Woodley with a right hook in the sixth round, face-planting “The Chosen One” and ending the fight; however, given how bad the bout was before then, a vocal minority popped up to declare that the bout was rigged and that Woodley took a dive. Similar proclamations were made the last time Paul and Woodley fought, with many fans saying Woodley refusing to pursue Paul after hurting him in the bout was a sign of a predetermined outcome (as opposed to par for the course for Woodley), but fortunately, this time we have UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping to refute these sort of absurd arguments.
Tyron Woodley draws two-month suspension following Jake Paul KO in Tampa

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley was suspended 60 days by Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, according to MMA Junkie, after getting flattened by social media sensation Jake Paul in the sixth round of their cruiserweight rematch last weekend in Tampa. Watch the replay of Paul’s violent knockout...
Jim Ross Discusses The Best Agents In Wrestling History

Jim Ross recently spoke about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed his belief that Pat Patterson might be the greatest to ever be a backstage agent. “The best agent probably was [Pat] Patterson. The way that he could...
Jake Paul says his relationship with Tyron Woodley doesn’t end with recent rematch: “I think it would be funny to do a Buddy-Cop movie together”

Jake Paul has no intentions of ending his relationship with Tyron Woodley following their recent rematch in Tampa, Florida. Paul (5-0) and Woodley (0-2) squared off for a second time on Saturday night, this after their first encounter had ended in a controversial split-decision. The rematch left no controversy as...
Tommy Fury confirms Tyson Fury didn’t cause injury while training him for Jake Paul fight

Tommy Fury has said his half-brother Tyson did not cause the injury that led the former Love Island contestant to withdraw from his fight with Jake Paul.Fury, 22, was set to face the YouTuber on 18 December but pulled out of the bout a week-and-a-half before it took place, citing a broken rib and chest infection.Former UFC champion Tyron Woodley stepped in to fight Paul, 24, for the second time in four months. Paul beat the 39-year-old again, following his August points victory over his fellow American with a vicious knockout last weekend.Some speculated that Fury’s rib injury was...
WWE Announces Return Of Former Star For Special Grudge Match

Guess who’s back? Wrestlers are legitimate athletes, but they do not do the same things as their contemporaries. One of the major differences is in the area of retirement, as you do not see wrestlers stay out of the ring forever most of the time. It also helps that wrestlers are able to come back for a one off match if they choose, which is the case again with another retired wrestler.
