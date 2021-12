As one of the top current prospects for the next batch of NCAA football superstars, Roswell, Ga. High School quarterback Robbie Roper has already built quite a bit of buzz around his name. With offers from major institutions such as the University of Florida, the University of Massachusetts, Morehead State, Morgan State, and Western Carolina, the world of college football is seemingly Robbie's to conquer after high school.

