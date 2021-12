by Juliette Goodrich & Molly McCrea SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — A few years ago as part of a clinical trial, Bay Area scientists performed a delicate surgery on seven very young children, all born with AADC deficiency. They’re unable to make an enzyme that creates critical neurotransmitters in the brain. The lack of these critical brain chemicals leaves the children locked in their bodies. “They cannot talk or walk. They cannot feed themselves and as a result, they require lifelong care,” explained University of California San Francisco neurosurgeon Dr. Nalin Gupta. The children have no muscle tone. “If you pick him up, it...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO