New platform uses machine-learning and mass spectrometer to rapidly process COVID-19 tests

An algorithm that uses evolutionary data to predict disease variants makes a case for embracing computational evidence for clinical interpretation of genetic variation. In the last decade, genome sequencing has begun to be broadly implemented both in research and in the clinic. However, our ability to understand the role of human genome variation in health and disease remains limited. Writing in Nature, Frazer, Notin, Dias et al1. present a probabilistic model to score and classify the pathogenicity of human amino acid substitutions. The method, named evolutionary model of variant effect (EVE), relies entirely on sequence homology. The authors demonstrate that EVE accurately predicts the pathogenicity of known annotated variants in the ClinVar database2 and performs as well as high-throughput experimental methods. Thus, EVE makes a strong case for incorporating computational tools not only for prioritizing experimental assays, but also for aiding clinical interpretation of variants.

