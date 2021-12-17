ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

New platform uses machine-learning and mass spectrometer to rapidly process COVID-19 tests

By UC Davis
MedicalXpress
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUC Davis Health, in partnership with SpectraPass, is evaluating a new type of rapid COVID-19 test. The research will involve about 2,000 people in Sacramento and Las Vegas. The idea behind the new platform is a scalable system that can quickly and accurately perform on-site tests for hundreds or potentially thousands...

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

