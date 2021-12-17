ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

MaCio Teague: Good passing against Ignite

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Teague had two points (1-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 10 assists and three rebounds across 17...

www.cbssports.com

fadeawayworld.net

Joe Johnson Is The Only Active Player Who Has Played Against Michael Jordan

It has been more than 17 years since Michael Jordan retired for good from the NBA. Jordan, who is considered the GOAT by most fans, achieved everything an NBA player could wish for during his career. Be it winning trophies or earning fame, Jordan did it all. But considering Jordan...
NBA
CBS Sports

NBA COVID fallout: Joe Johnson, Lance Stephenson, Isaiah Thomas among list of players on 10-day contracts

With more than 80 players in COVID health and safety protocols and the Omicron variant spreading at shocking speed, the NBA and the players union have agreed to new rules aimed at helping teams field fuller rosters. Teams will be permitted to sign one replacement player for each player who tests positive for COVID-19, and they will be required to sign at least one replacement player if two test positive, at least two replacement players if three test positive and at least three if four or more test positive, per ESPN.
NBA
CBS Sports

Steelers legend 'Mean' Joe Greene accepts Ben Roethlisberger's friendly bowl wager for North Texas-Miami (OH)

Two Pittsburgh Steelers legends will be dialed into Thursday's bowl game between North Texans and Miami (Ohio). Joe Greene, widely regarded as the greatest player in Steelers history, starred at North Texas before embarking on a Hall of Fame career in Pittsburgh. Ben Roethlisberger led the Redhawks to a Mid-American Conference title in 2003 before winning two Super Bowls as Pittsburgh's quarterback.
NFL
#Fg#The G League Ignite
NBC Sports

Shumpert reveals very unique reason he hates Warriors

Iman Shumpert was a member of three Cleveland Cavaliers teams that faced off against the Warriors in the NBA Finals. Shumpert, who went 1-2 against the Warriors under the bright lights, understandably has no love lost for Steph Curry and Co. However, the former swingman does have a very specific reason for hating, in sports terms, the Warriors.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Lonzo Ball On Why He Didn't Contract Covid: "I Mean, I Don't Really Do Too Much. I Just Play And Go Back Home."

The Chicago Bulls had a covid-19 outbreak, sidelining the majority of their roster, including their broadcasters. But one of the few unaffected players was Lonzo Ball. The outbreak dug deep into the team's core, having Zach LaVine, Javonte Green, and DeMar DeRozan out at almost the same time. As a result of the player shortage, the NBA postponed two of their games, giving some of their players time to recover and rejoin the squad.
NBA
FanSided

De’Aaron Fox traded to NY Knicks in B/R’s latest piece

After having a Cinderella story run in 2020-21, the NY Knicks have gone about and followed things up with an absolute dud of a start to 2021-22. Through 31 games played this season, the Knickerbockers hold a sub-.500 record of just 14-17, placing them near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings in the 12th seed.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Cavinder twins sign six-figure NIL deal with WWE

Twin sisters Hanna and Haley Cavinder are both again having excellent seasons with the Fresno State women’s basketball team, and they continue to advantage of the NCAA’s new name, image and likeness rules. Hanna and Haley Cavinder confirmed to TIME this week that they have signed an NIL...
WWE
NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Pistons Trade Sends Jerami Grant To Chicago

Ever since the Chicago Bulls won the NBA Finals in 1998 with Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and the rest of the “Last Dance” team, this franchise has been rebuilding. They came close to having a real championship contender with Derrick Rose and Jimmy Butler, but Chicago has only advanced past the first-round of the playoffs four times since 1998 and they have made the Eastern Conference Finals just once.
NBA
ESPN

Booker, Ayton push Suns past Lakers 108-90

LOS ANGELES -- — Devin Booker continued to distance himself from a hamstring injury that cost him seven games, scoring 24 points with nine rebounds and seven assists as the Phoenix Suns earned a 108-90 victory Tuesday night over the Los Angeles Lakers. Booker played 32 minutes and went...
NBA

