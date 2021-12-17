MSU, U-M to require COVID-19 vaccine booster for students, staff

Michigan State University will require all students, faculty and staff to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster next semester.

The university already requires vaccination unless you were given an exemption, and made the announcement on Friday.

In a letter to the university community, President Samuel Stanley said those who got their two-dose vaccine more than six months ago or one-dose vaccine more than two months ago should immediately get a booster.

Those who are still within that window should also make plans to receive a booster when they are eligible.

Students, faculty and staff who do have a religious or medical exemption will remain exempt from the booster requirement.

"The high vaccination rate among our students, faculty and staff has been an essential component of what has been a successful fall semester," Stanley wrote in the email. "Combined with our face-covering requirement, this has created a safer community for our students, faculty and staff to live, work and learn with fewer cases than communities around us."

The University of Michigan also announced booster shots will be required for everyone on all campuses, including Michigan Medicine.

The deadline to get the booster is Feb. 4, or as soon as they are eligible based on the vaccination schedule.

