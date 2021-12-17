Giants recognize Jericho HS football player who has cancer as area's most inspirational player

A Jericho High School football player got the surprise of his life last night from his favorite NFL team.

Junior Brandt Morgan is known as two things to his team, he's a quarterback and he's an inspiration.



Brandt has had non-Hodgkins lymphoma for more than a year. He also had listeria , appendicitis and neuropathy, which left him unable to walk for months.



Brandt's fight made him a finalist last month for the New York Giants and USA Football Heart of A Giant award - given to the most inspiration high school player in the tri-state area.

He got a surprise from Evan Engram last night, on what he thought was just going to be a typical team meeting on Zoom. Engram is the tight end for the New York Giants.

Engram was especially impressed with how Brandt turned his hospital room into a workout room, in order to rebuild his strength and rejoin the team in August.



Brandt got back on the field in October, while he still had cancer. He gave his family a thumbs up that day.

Brandt will be honored by the Giants at their game on Sunday.

Brandt also earned a $10,000 grant for the Jericho-Plainview JFK football team.