ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Giants recognize Jericho HS football player who has cancer as area's most inspirational player

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DJhxG_0dPljywt00

A Jericho High School football player got the surprise of his life last night from his favorite NFL team.

Junior Brandt Morgan is known as two things to his team, he's a quarterback and he's an inspiration.

Brandt has had non-Hodgkins lymphoma for more than a year. He also had listeria , appendicitis and neuropathy, which left him unable to walk for months.

Brandt's fight made him a finalist last month for the New York Giants and USA Football Heart of A Giant award - given to the most inspiration high school player in the tri-state area.

He got a surprise from Evan Engram last night, on what he thought was just going to be a typical team meeting on Zoom. Engram is the tight end for the New York Giants.

Engram was especially impressed with how Brandt turned his hospital room into a workout room, in order to rebuild his strength and rejoin the team in August.

Brandt got back on the field in October, while he still had cancer. He gave his family a thumbs up that day.

Brandt will be honored by the Giants at their game on Sunday.

Brandt also earned a $10,000 grant for the Jericho-Plainview JFK football team.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Big Lead

Russell Wilson to the Giants Makes a Ton of Sense

As I wrote earlier today, the New York Giants need to blow it all up and start over. The franchise needs a reboot and that includes finding a new quarterback. Given what's going on with Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks, he should immediately be New York's top choice as a replacement. When you take an in-depth look at the situation, the Giants make the most sense for Wilson moving forward.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Football#Football Team#Cancer#American Football#Jericho High School#The New York Giants
Awesome 92.3

Chiefs Steelers Game at Arrowhead On Sunday Could Be Postponed

COVID-19 continues to impact the Kansas City Chiefs going into Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium and could postpone the game. NFL.com is reporting the Kansas City Chiefs placed receiver Tyreek Hill and six other players on the reserve / COVID-19 list today. The other players put...
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
CowboyMaven

BREAKING: Can Ex Cowboys QB Save Washington Season?

FRISCO - COVID makes for strange bedfellows. The Washington Football Team faces its most important game of the season Tuesday night as it travels to "The City of Brotherly Love" to face the Philadelphia Eagles. … both teams at 6-7 trying to stay in an NFC playoff race that sees the 10-4 Dallas Cowboys near the top of the heap.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Steelers legend 'Mean' Joe Greene accepts Ben Roethlisberger's friendly bowl wager for North Texas-Miami (OH)

Two Pittsburgh Steelers legends will be dialed into Thursday's bowl game between North Texans and Miami (Ohio). Joe Greene, widely regarded as the greatest player in Steelers history, starred at North Texas before embarking on a Hall of Fame career in Pittsburgh. Ben Roethlisberger led the Redhawks to a Mid-American Conference title in 2003 before winning two Super Bowls as Pittsburgh's quarterback.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown’s message to Le’Veon Bell after RB signs with Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were crushed with injuries during their Week 15 shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints. The Bucs lost Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin for the rest of the season to a torn ACL. The other Pro Bowl wideout, Mike Evans, also sustained a hamstring injury and is listed as week-to-week. The ground game also took a huge hit as Leonard Fournette injured his hamstring as well. It’s been reported that he will likely land on injured reserve and miss the rest of the regular season.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Browns Defender Has A New Nickname For Aaron Rodgers

The Cleveland Browns are preparing for a very difficult Week 16 game on Christmas Day in Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers. The Browns and Packers have only played each other five times since 2001. The Packers have won four of the five games with the most recent one...
NFL
FanSided

Top Steelers coach is leaving to take a job at Oregon

A top Pittsburgh Steelers coach is being recruited to return to the college circuit as Oregon’s offensive line coach, according to sources. With the rapid decline of Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers are poised for a significant rebuild in 2022 — and it looks like that rebuild is only getting bigger.
NFL
FanSided

Pittsburgh Steelers start to have serious COVID problems on Wednesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers are starting to have COVID problems of their own with three new cases on Wednesday, including inside linebacker Devin Bush. According to Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, the Steelers have placed three new players on the COVID reserve list including two linebackers that leave them quite thin in the heart of the defense. Bush along with fellow linebacker Marcus Allen and backup offensive tackle Zach Banner have all been placed on the list, leaving their availability in question for Sunday’s scheduled game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
NFL
News 12

News 12

34K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy