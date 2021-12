An Oregon man is back home in Madras after he and a band of Christian missionaries escaped their kidnappers in Haiti and returned to the U.S. Austin Smucker arrived home Monday after being held captive by the fearsome 400 Mawozo gang, who kidnapped him and 16 other Mennonite missionaries as they left a rural orphanage east of Haiti’s capital on Oct. 16.

