Groups Rally Outside Daley Plaza For Immigration Provision To Social Spending Bill

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
 6 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Democrats face another blow as the senate parliamentarian has advised against including an immigration provision in the social spending bill. It would have allowed undocumented immigrants to apply for work permits and protection from deportation.

In Chicago Friday morning, immigrant leaders say her decision is “just plain wrong.”

“Following her advisory recommendations means doing nothing on immigration. Squandering the best chance in 35 years to get real change from congress on this critical issue of civil rights and racial justice,” said Lawrence Benito, Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights.

The Southwest Suburban Immigration Project and several other groups held a rally Friday morning at Daley Plaza.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) oversees the bill’s immigration portion.

He says he hopes to return to the issue calling it a key priority.

Oldman26
6d ago

Illegals are a burden. drive down competitive wages, Compete with inner city black & Hispanics for jobs,, drive up taxes in states for welfare,drive up costs on healthcare. Don't believe me? Ask any Mexican American living in Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, New Mexico, or Arizona, they feel it more than most of the country.

Jacob Marley
6d ago

So the righteousness of their beliefs for this is the justification for the left, it’s inconsequential to them that the proposed legislation doesn’t pass legal muster. Feelings trump legality. What utter nonsense. The Parliamentarian is a non partisan position.

Machelle Buckley
6d ago

they don't test them for covid when they enter. they don't give the vaccine when they enter they give them a paper with a court date to appear in 6 months that's it. they don't keep track of them either. let's let all these people in while a pandemic is going on yeah that makes a lot of sense.

#Deportation#Social Spending#Democrats#Civil Rights#Senate
