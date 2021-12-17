Groups Rally Outside Daley Plaza For Immigration Provision To Social Spending Bill

CHICAGO (CBS) – Democrats face another blow as the senate parliamentarian has advised against including an immigration provision in the social spending bill. It would have allowed undocumented immigrants to apply for work permits and protection from deportation.

In Chicago Friday morning, immigrant leaders say her decision is “just plain wrong.”

“Following her advisory recommendations means doing nothing on immigration. Squandering the best chance in 35 years to get real change from congress on this critical issue of civil rights and racial justice,” said Lawrence Benito, Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights.

The Southwest Suburban Immigration Project and several other groups held a rally Friday morning at Daley Plaza.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) oversees the bill’s immigration portion.

He says he hopes to return to the issue calling it a key priority.