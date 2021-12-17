ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meigs Board of Ed approves personnel, agenda items

By Pomeroy Daily Sentinel
POMEROY — The Meigs Local Board of Education met last week to approve various agenda items.

Board members in attendance were Heather Hawley, Roger Abbott, Tony Hawk, Barbara Musser, and Ryan Mahr.

In the treasurer’s reports and recommendations, the board approved the financial report and bills (expenditures) for payment for the month of November 2021 as submitted. The board accepted a donation from River Roasters for the High School UNICEF fund (200-9216).

The board approved a revised service agreement with ValTech for Fiber Transport for 36 months. The board approved an agreement with Donnellon McCarthy Enterprises to provide copier for Athletic Trailer for 41 months. The board approved the payment of an invoice for HR Signs and T’s (HS Girl’s Basketball Uniforms).

The board recognizes its responsibility to participate in a Certified Public Records Training session or to have a representative(s) participate in a Certified Public Records Training, at least once during each term of office, fulfilling the requirement under Ohio Revised Code. The board acknowledges Treasurer Roy Johnson as the designee for Certified Public Records Training in accordance with Ohio Revised Code for all board members and Scot Gheen, superintendent.

The board adopted a resolution re-establishing the Meigs Local School District Premium Only Plan Section 125 effective Jan. 1, 2022 to Dec. 31, 2022 as administered by American Fidelity.

In personnel matters, the board approved the following: hire Austin Carr as a substitute teacher for the remainder of the 2021-2022 school year, as approved by the Athens-Meigs Educational Service Center and pending completion of all administrative requirements; hire Amanda Newsome on a continuing teaching contract, retroactive to Sept. 28, 2021, and pending completion of all administrative requirements; hire Mattie Lanham as Head Softball Coach at Meigs High School for the 2022 season, pending completion of all administrative requirements; hire Stephen Tomek as a Bus Driver on a one-year contract for the 2021-2022 school year, pending completion of all administrative requirements; hire Evan White as a temporary intervention tutor at Meigs Intermediate School for the remainder of the 2021-2022 school year, per Title I SSI funding, retroactive to Dec. 7, 2021, and pending completion of all administrative requirements; hire Tatyana Price as a temporary intervention tutor at Meigs Intermediate School for the remainder of the 2021-2022 school year, per Title I SSI funding, beginning Jan. 3, 2022, and pending completion of all administrative requirements.

The next Organizational Meeting of the Meigs Local Board of Education is set for Jan. 12, 2022. Board member Musser was elected as President Pro Tempore for that meeting.

The next regular meeting is set for Jan. 12, 2022 at the central office at 6:30 p.m.

