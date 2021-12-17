Free Chinese miners trapped in illegal coal mine | abroad

Twenty workers were saved and two bodies recovered on Friday from a flooded coal mine after a dramatic rescue operation lasting over two days, officials said. A huge recovery effort was launched when the illegal mine in northern China's coal-producing Shanxi province flooded late Wednesday, with authorities vowing to crack down on illicit operations that have sprung up in response to price surges. State media had previously reported 21 people were trapped in the mine in Xiaoyi city, where hundreds of rescuers workers used pumps to drain the water. China's Ministry of Emergency Management said in a statement that 20 miners had been lifted to the surface and two had died as of Friday evening.

ACCIDENTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO