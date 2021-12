Social Security: They took it from every paycheck during your working years and in retirement you’ll get it back—and then you’ll pay taxes on it. WHAT?. To be fair, the Social Security tax was taken from your gross earnings not subject to the tax, so you’ve never paid income tax on this money. Furthermore, around 50 percent of Social Security beneficiaries will pay taxes on at least a portion of their benefits. Of course, that doesn’t make it sting any less.

INCOME TAX ・ 1 DAY AGO