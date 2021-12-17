ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois Extends Expiration Dates For Driver’s Licenses And ID Cards Until March 31, 2022

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
 6 days ago
CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois residents with expired driver’s licenses or ID cards are getting an extra three months to renew their documents.

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White’s office announced Friday that expiration dates for driver’s licenses and ID cards are being extended from Jan. 1, 2022, through March 31, 2022. The extension does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses (CDLs) or CDL learner’s permits.

White’s office has extended the expiration dates for driver’s licenses and ID cards multiple times during the pandemic, but his office said this latest extension will be the final one.

“During the pandemic, my office has continued to serve the public, including face-to-face transactions, in a safe and responsible manner,” White said in a statement. “This extension is necessary as my office continues to address the heavy customer volume caused by the COVID-19 pandemic through expanded online services and the introduction of appointments at select Driver Services facilities.”

The state is still requiring appointments at some Driver Services centers for road tests, driver’s licenses, ID cards, and REAL IDs.

Customers may visit ilsos.gov for a list of participating facilities, as well as to schedule an appointment. New appointment slots will be available each day at ilsos.gov .

Many people also can renew their driver’s license or ID card online, by phone, or by mail. White’s office mails letters to anyone eligible for renewal online, by phone, or by mail.

As a reminder, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 3, 2023. After that point, travelers will need either a REAL ID card, passport, or other acceptable form of ID for airline travel. The TSA provides a list of acceptable IDs online.

