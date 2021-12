Puzzles for Clef has been announced by Freedom Games and Weasel Token games, and it is heading to Steam in Q3 2022. Puzzles for Clef has been described as a narrative puzzle platformer in which players take on the role of a bunny named Clef, who goes off to explore an island in the sky after being sent an invite. Puzzles for Clef will feature a number of different regions on the island, and various inhabitants to get quests from.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO