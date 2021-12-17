ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dawson Springs, KY

Boil water advisory lifted in Dawson Springs

By Seth Austin
 6 days ago

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky (WEHT) – Officials have lifted a boil water advisory in Dawson Springs that was put in place after tornadoes hit last week.

The order was issued earlier this week. Hopkins County EMA outlined cleanup procedures last week as well, for more information click here .

