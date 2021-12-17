Sifu Is Getting A Physical Release On PS4 & PS5 In Spring 2022

At The Game Awards 2021, Teddie from Persona 4 showed up to announce that Atlus and Arc System Works fighting game Persona 4 Arena Ultimax is headed to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam with a release date of March 17, 2022. This agrees with a rumor we shared back in July that stated this exact thing would be occurring. It is the sequel to Persona 4 Arena, and both games united the casts of Persona 3 and Persona 4 for a new narrative with new characters. (This new release includes the story content from the first game as well.) It was terrific fun even for people like me who are terrible at fighting games and were just curious to see what new story bits were there. Anyway, check out the Persona 4 Arena Ultimax reveal trailer for Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PC via Steam.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO