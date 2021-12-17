ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sifu Is Getting A Physical Release On PS4 & PS5 In Spring 2022

By Michael Harradence
psu.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaterial arts actioner Sifu will be released physically for PS4 and PS5 in Spring 2022, Microids has announced. Sifu is coming to digital storefronts in February 2022, but if you fancy grabbing the game...

www.psu.com

ComicBook

Xbox Losing Two Exclusive Games to PS4 and PS5

Xbox is losing two console exclusive games to PS4 and PS5. Xbox isn't known for its exclusive games like PlayStation and Nintendo are, but that's slowly changing. For example, just in the last month, two of some of the biggest games of the year, Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5, have been released as Xbox console exclusives, and between upcoming games like Hellblade II, The Elder Scrolls 6, Starfield, Indiana Jones, Avowed, Perfect Dark, and Fable, Xbox is closing the gap on PlayStation and Nintendo. That said, in the meanwhile, it's actually losing two console exclusives.
dexerto.com

How to fix Warzone Pacific crashing issues on PS4 & PS5

Raven Software has provided a temporary solution to fix the major performance problems and issues with crashing that have been plaguing PS4 & PS5 users since the launch of Warzone Pacific. The new era of Warzone arrived with a number of big problems for PlayStation players. From broken or invisible...
pushsquare.com

Rebellion Goes Loud with Sniper Elite 5's PS5, PS4 Reveal

Do you think Karl Fairburne’s voice actor gargled gravel before reading the script for Sniper Elite 5’s reveal trailer? The special agent is sounding distinctly haggard in this short 60-second gameplay clip, but then again, he’s probably sick of all the Nazi resistance he keeps coming up against. Rebellion revealed this sequel a little while back, but now it’s finally ready to pull back the curtain.
gamerevolution.com

PUBG Free-to-Play Release Date: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X

Battle royale fans get an awesome win today, as PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is finally going free-to-play. As revealed during The Game Awards 2021, the granddaddy of the modern battle royale genre is at last going toe-to-toe with the biggest names in the genre. Even better, the free-to-play release date for PUBG is right around the corner.
pushsquare.com

Sonic Frontiers Takes Sonic to an Open World on PS5, PS4 in 2022

As long as SEGA's around, it's gonna keep on making Sonic games, whether you like 'em or not. The next mainline game in the franchise was announced earlier this year with a super short teaser, but thanks to our main man Geoff Keighley, we now have a better idea of what to expect.
Nintendo Enthusiast

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax gets March release date on Switch, PS4, & PC

At The Game Awards 2021, Teddie from Persona 4 showed up to announce that Atlus and Arc System Works fighting game Persona 4 Arena Ultimax is headed to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam with a release date of March 17, 2022. This agrees with a rumor we shared back in July that stated this exact thing would be occurring. It is the sequel to Persona 4 Arena, and both games united the casts of Persona 3 and Persona 4 for a new narrative with new characters. (This new release includes the story content from the first game as well.) It was terrific fun even for people like me who are terrible at fighting games and were just curious to see what new story bits were there. Anyway, check out the Persona 4 Arena Ultimax reveal trailer for Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PC via Steam.
noisypixel.net

Babylon’s Fall Gets Worldwide Release Date on PS4, PS5, and PC; More Game Modes, Story, and Weapons Provided Post-Launch at No Cost

Square Enix announced that the PlatinumGames-codeveloped action title named Babylon’s Fall, coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC-via Steam on March 3, 2022. The game can be played solo or in parties up to four and will feature new game modes, story content, and weapon types after launch at no additional cost.
pushsquare.com

DNF Duel Confirmed for PS5, PS4, Open Beta Begins This Weekend

DNF Duel is set to be a fighting game that's well worth keeping an eye on. Developed in part by the genre geniuses over at Arc System Works, it's shaping up to be another gorgeous beat-'em-up from the creators of Guilty Gear Strive and Dragon Ball FighterZ. Up until now,...
noisypixel.net

Development on ANNO: Mutationem Complete; PC and PS5 Release Planned for Spring 2022

ThinkingStars has updated fans on their action RPG ANNO: Mutationem. In a letter from the development team, producer Zhang Pingwen announced that the game’s development is complete, and they are in the polishing stages for a Spring 2022 release. However, there was no mention of the PS4 version, only that the PC and PS5 versions will be released simultaneously.
psu.com

PSU’s Game Of The Year 2021 – Best Indie Game

While the big-budget AAA games are often fun, it’s the industry’s smallest developers more often than not that bring the biggest innovations. This year’s indie darling however, is one that many players would have already experienced on other platforms, but for those on PlayStation it was an entirely new and thrilling adventure. Hades is still an incredible indie game no matter where you play it, and on PS5 and PS4 it really has the ability to shine.
thenerdstash.com

KOF XV Announces Second Open Beta Period for PS4, PS5

At today’s The Game Awards 2021 stream, SNK has announced KOF XV is getting a new fighter named KROHNEN and will open its second open beta test starting December 17 at 7:00 PM PST until December 20 at 6:59 AM PST for PS4 and PS5. Just three months before it’s released on February 2022, anyone who participates in the second KOF XV beta test will be able to take on six different game modes:
gamerevolution.com

Splinter Cell Remake Release Date and Platforms: Is it coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC?

For many game fans, the name Sam Fisher is synonymous with stealth action. However, the Splinter Cell series has laid dormant for years. Thankfully, that’s no longer the case, as Ubisoft has announced that it’s recently greenlit development on a new Splinter Cell remake. Naturally, players are hoping to learn more about the upcoming game’s release date and intended platforms. Is there any launch information available?
gamerevolution.com

When is the Super People PS5, PS4, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch release date?

Super People is one of the most popular games on Steam right now, so when is it coming to consoles? Players on PS5, PS4, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch are vying for the super-powered battle royale game from Wonder Games. As the game only expands its player base and gets even more hyped, when can console players finally try it out? We take a dig into Super People’s console release date.
mp1st.com

Latest PS4 Jailbreak Method May Eventually Lead to PS5 Jailbreak

The PlayStation hacking scene made a massive stride today as a new USB exploit released for those who own a PS4 with firmware update 9.00, as big news as this is, it seems that this exploit may eventually lead to a PS5 jailbreak. The news comes from long time scener...
pushsquare.com

System Shock Remake Is Still Happening, Coming to PS5, PS4 in 2022

Nightdive Studios has been working on a remake of the original System Shock for what feels like an eternity, but it seems like the end might finally be on the horizon. In a recent update to its Kickstarter backers, the studio has announced some new info on the project. Firstly, the game is now set to be published by Prime Matter, the new label from Koch Media.
