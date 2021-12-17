ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pilgrim Media Group Promotes Development Execs Including Tom Huffman To Chief Creative Officer

By Peter White
 6 days ago
The Ultimate Surfer producer Pilgrim Media Group has promoted a trio of execs in its development division.

The Lionsgate -backed company has handed promotions to Tom Huffman , who has been upped to Chief Creative Officer, Lauren Lemieux upped to VP and Head of Development and SVP, Original Content Scott Eldridge has had his duties expanded to include true-crime.

The company, which also makes series including Ghost Hunters and Street Outlaws , has also promoted Michael Dunn to Executive Director of Development, Christian Navarrete to Director of Development, Lauren Mickle to Coordinator and Cara Groom joined the group from Lionsgate as Director of Development.

Huffman and Eldridge joined Pilgrim in 2019 and Lemieux in 2018. Navarrete has served in various roles at Pilgrim since 2015, including heading up its e-sports division, Dunn, who has a production background, has been with the company since 2018 and Groom transitioned from Lionsgate after Craig Piligian was appointed head of Lionsgate’s unscripted business.

“There is no better group of development executives to continue to grow our content portfolio and Pilgrim’s positon as a leader in the unscripted space,” said President of Lionsgate Nonfiction Television and CEO and Chair of Pilgrim Media Group Craig Piligian. “Each of these team members possesses a passion and unique viewpoint that contributes to the company’s goal of creating diverse and impactful content for audiences everywhere.”

