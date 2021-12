As the curtain falls for 2021, a new digital heist has taken over the cyber security domain!. The internet is filled with the talks of Log4Shell, a new zero-day vulnerability found in Log4j java library. It has been adversely impacting the digital domain and security systems worldwide. Its designation of a ‘zero-day vulnerability’ signifies its freshness and newfound label, which implies that only a few days have passed and no substantial prevention or protection measures have been found. Though, a security patch has been developed and launched which is discussed later in the blog.

