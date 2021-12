Australia un-employment drops back to 4.6%. A quite strong number that should not be confused with a strong economy. Possibly, both are true to an extent, but remember this is all about worker shortages due to continuing travel disruption. Hospitality, agriculture and even mining are all in need of more workers. State border restrictions to WA, and reduced global travel generally mean any available workers will be quickly snapped up.

RETAIL ・ 8 DAYS AGO