JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Due to a lack of snowfall, the Teton County/Jackson Parks and Recreation Department’s (TCJPRD) Broomball League has been forced to postpone the start of their season.

Staff is unsure when the season will start, but they are hopeful that with the recent snowfall, it will begin before the start of 2022.

Due to the delay, the league is extending registration through Monday, December 20, 2021.

Registration for Broomball can be found at http://tetonparksandrec.recdesk.com/Community/Program .

For more information, please contact TCJPRD at 307-733-5056.

The post Broomball league delayed due to snow shortfall appeared first on Local News 8 .