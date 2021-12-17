ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Olivia Munn Gives Birth to Baby Boy with John Mulaney

By TMZ
foxbangor.com
 6 days ago

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney are first-time parents, secretly welcoming a little boy into the world last month … TMZ has learned. Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ Olivia gave birth on November 24,...

www.foxbangor.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Anna Marie Tendler Shades Ex-Husband John Mulaney Following Baby Boy's Arrival

Artist Anna Marie Tendler appeared to shade her ex-husband, comedian John Mulaney, with a new Instagram post on Sunday that may have referenced his new baby boy with actress Olivia Munn. Tendler included the title of Lana Del Rey's 2019 hit "Norman F—ing Rockwell" in the caption of her first post since late November. Munn and Mulaney welcomed their first child together before Thanksgiving, although the news didn't surface until this past weekend.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

John Mulaney’s Ex Just Responded To His Baby’s Birth In The Shadiest Way Possible

Earlier this week, news broke that John Mulaney and Olivia Munn had finally welcomed their baby into the world, and the comedian’s ex, Anna Marie Tendler, had some sly commentary for the event. While the pair married in 2014 and parted ways in 2020 following Mulaney’s struggles with substance abuse, Tendler evidently still holds some (reasonable) hard feelings towards her ex following the birth of his child, after the 39-year-old publicly revealed he never planned to have kids while married to Tendler.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Meyers
Person
Olivia Munn
Person
John Mulaney
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Alicia Keys Admits She Never Knew The Infamous Lil Mama Moment Happened Until Jay-Z Told Her

Ahead of the release of Alicia Keys’ highly-anticipated double album, KEYS, the singer sat with Noreaga and the Drink Champs crew to discuss a slew of juicy topics. In one of the first snippets shared, Alicia finally tells her version of what went down at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards when Lil Mama infamously crashed her and Jay-Z’s iconic “Empire State of Mind” performance. N.O.R.E. asked the hilarious question on everyone’s minds, “How mad were you at Lil Mama when she f**ked up y’all performance?” “The truth of the truth truth truth—,” Alicia began before motioning that Jay-Z was center stage while she...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tmz
Hello Magazine

Beyoncé marks husband Jay-Z's birthday with famous family

Beyoncé is one of the world's most famous singers but to her the most important thing in her life is family. And on Saturday, the Lemonade hitmaker marked her husband Jay-Z's 52nd birthday with her children, Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir. The family are notoriously private when it comes to...
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Candace Parker Reveals She and Her Wife Anna Petrakova are Expecting a Baby

2021 WNBA Champion Candace Parker hit Instagram announced she has reached her two-year wedding anniversary with Anna Petrakova. In addition, Parker and Petrakova are expecting their first child. This is the second child for Parker as she currently parents 12-year-old Lailaa. Happy Anniversary Моя жена! 2 years ago, I got...
YOGA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Kelly Rowland On ‘The Nick Cannon Show’

It was all fun and games on Nick Cannon’s new daytime talk show that I didn’t even know existed until recently lol! A special guest made her appearance on the show to give a little holiday cheer and that was singer Kelly Rowland! She made the show extra special by cooking a holiday feast with Nick and she made a yummy dessert as well! She said she makes a great banana pudding and you can’t go wrong with that. I loved her dress it was so super sexy and that hairdo, wow! I have the details on what fashion designer she was wearing inside, have a great day everyone!
BEAUTY & FASHION
Ok Magazine

Nick Cannon Bonded With Baby Mama Brittany Bell & Son Golden As Late Zen's Health Took A Turn

Finding solace with his family. Nick Cannon made sure to spend quality time with his family while his late son Zen's health was deteriorating. Earlier this week, the Wild N' Out host revealed his 5-month-old baby — whom he shares with Alyssa Scott — passed away due to a brain tumor. While sharing the tragic news on the Tuesday, December 7, episode of The Nick Cannon Show, the actor tearfully explained Zen's health took a turn for the worst after Thanksgiving.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Alicia Keys Shocks Fans As She Smokes A Blunt On ‘Drink Champs’

Alicia Keys is the latest guest to make an appearance on the hit REVOLT series, Drink Champs, hosted by rapper N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. In an effort to loosen guests up and get them to spill the tea on a slew of burning questions, the hosts offer a buffet of liquor and marijuana. Much to the surprise of many, Keys actually indulged in the delectables. When the full video was released on Saturday (Dec. 11), fans were stunned to see the songbird—known for her holistic beauty rituals and zen lifestyle—partake in smoking a blunt that had never before been smoked on...
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Beyoncé Made a Track With Rumi, Sir, Blue Ivy, and Solange’s Son, Julez

Good news: Beyoncé has released 40 seconds of new music, and her children all feature on the track. Weird caveat: You can only hear it on Facebook Watch. Today, Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, shared the theme song for her new Facebook Watch series, Talks With Mama Tina. Knowles began the talk show as an Instagram Live series in 2020, using it as a platform to host conversations about “issues affecting the Black community.” The new theme song opens with Beyoncé’s kids — Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir — along with Solange’s son, Julez, saying “Let’s talk about it!” and one of them saying “Grandma” at the end. It marks the recording debut for the 4-year-old twins. Beyoncé comes in with the rest of the track, singing over footage of Knowles’s celebrity guests, including Zendaya, Chloe and Halle Bailey, and Tiffany Haddish. The show premieres on Wednesday, December 22.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy