Tom Holland talks potentially becoming a dad ‘in the next five years’ as his romance with actress Zendaya heats up. Are Tom Holland and Zendaya ready for babies? The 25-year-old Spider-Man: No Way Home star shared with The Hollywood Reporter that he’s looking to figure out “the future of my life” in the long term versus only focusing on his next acting gig. “I’ve been an actor since I was 11. I haven’t done anything else, and maybe I don’t want to be an actor? Maybe I just want to set up a carpentry shop and be a dad? I don’t know,” he revealed. “I want to spend the next five years really thinking about my future rather than thinking about my career.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO