ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

East central Fresno community donates dozens of toys to local children

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g0zpE_0dPldrGs00

Fresno City Councilmember Tyler Maxwell hosted the District 4 Toy Drive.

The east central Fresno representative says the pandemic is still affecting families, and many are struggling to buy Christmas gifts for their children.

Maxwell asked families in the community to help their neighbors, and the response was tremendous.

In the end, piles of toys were donated.

"This is probably the most important event that we've done because there's so many families that are getting left behind this holiday season. We wanted to make sure that no kid in our district gets left behind," Maxwell said.

Maxwell says the toys will be given to children at elementary schools within District 4 on Friday.

The council member said last night's event was part of an effort to "bring City Hall to the people" and directly impact the needs of the community.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Society
Local
California Society
Fresno, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Fresno, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Gifts#Toys#City Hall#Charity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
35K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy