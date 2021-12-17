East central Fresno community donates dozens of toys to local children

Fresno City Councilmember Tyler Maxwell hosted the District 4 Toy Drive.

The east central Fresno representative says the pandemic is still affecting families, and many are struggling to buy Christmas gifts for their children.

Maxwell asked families in the community to help their neighbors, and the response was tremendous.

In the end, piles of toys were donated.

"This is probably the most important event that we've done because there's so many families that are getting left behind this holiday season. We wanted to make sure that no kid in our district gets left behind," Maxwell said.

Maxwell says the toys will be given to children at elementary schools within District 4 on Friday.

The council member said last night's event was part of an effort to "bring City Hall to the people" and directly impact the needs of the community.