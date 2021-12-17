ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sick Day: Can the NFL Postpone Washington vs. Eagles?

By David Harrison
Washington Football Team on FanNation
Washington Football Team on FanNation
 7 days ago
The Washington Football Team has a COVID-19 problem, and if the league truly wants to protect its players, then it's about time to make some hard decisions.

With starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke added to the WFT reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday, not only is this franchise in dire straits healthwise, it poses a risk to the Philadelphia Eagles if the two teams step on the field this weekend as well.

With 22 players now in COVID protocols, and more positive tests coming up every day for Washington, it's clear whatever got into the organization is not leaving quietly.

Playing and engaging with another team opens the door for it to transfer to the other, and especially in this late stage of the season, could be too much for the NFL to risk by allowing this weekend's game to go on.

Before the 2021 season, the NFL told organizations it wouldn't go as far as it did in 2020 to reschedule or move games for COVID-19 afflicted teams.

In fact, if things got really bad for a team or two during the year, it would opt to have a franchise forfeit game(s) in lieu of rearranging schedules like it did in the pre-vaccine days of professional football.

Last year, when the Tennessee Titans had 23 members of its organization hit with the virus, the NFL took advantage of the fact it happened in Week 4 and moved things around.

The Titans did play the Pittsburgh Steelers eventually, only weeks later than originally intended.

Twice, the league postponed games in 2020 for the New England Patriots. Once when quarterback Cam Newton tested positive, and again when cornerback Stefon Gilmore was impacted.

Now, the Washington Football Team has 22 members of its roster on its list. To go from rearranging schedules in 2020, to doing nothing in 2021, would not represent the shift in protecting organizations the way the league proclaimed it was aiming to do.

This year is different. In a big way, every NFL team has already had its bye week.

Washington specifically had its bye week during Week 9 of the season, and the Philadelphia Eagles are coming off of one, this week.

Moving this weekend's matchup would be nearly impossible. Unfortunately, canceling it altogether might be the most responsible thing the NFL could do.

Even as it comes with the likely sacrificing of the Washington Football Team's 2021 playoff chances.

