MISSOURI ATTORNEY GENERAL RECEIVES 7,500 E-MAILS FROM PARENTS, SENDS 52 CEASE-AND-DESIST LETTERS, MULTIPLE SCHOOLS DROP MASK MANDATE POLICIES
Last week, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt opened up the e-mail inbox illegalmandates@ago.mo.gov to hear from parents about school districts that are continuing to enforce mask mandates and quarantine orders despite the recent Cole County ruling. Since then, the Attorney General’s Office has received 7,500 e-mails to that inbox, a majority...www.kmmo.com
Comments / 40