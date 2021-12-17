ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

MISSOURI ATTORNEY GENERAL RECEIVES 7,500 E-MAILS FROM PARENTS, SENDS 52 CEASE-AND-DESIST LETTERS, MULTIPLE SCHOOLS DROP MASK MANDATE POLICIES

kmmo.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt opened up the e-mail inbox illegalmandates@ago.mo.gov to hear from parents about school districts that are continuing to enforce mask mandates and quarantine orders despite the recent Cole County ruling. Since then, the Attorney General’s Office has received 7,500 e-mails to that inbox, a majority...

www.kmmo.com

Comments

<not deleted>
6d ago

If YOU want to wear a mask, then YOU can wear a mask. If YOU want to social distance, then YOU can social distance. If YOU want to get vaccinated, then YOU can get vaccinated. It's not MY job to make YOU feel safe.

Reply
12
Megg Erwin
5d ago

Deplorable Republicans want to kill our children. our AG is trying to appeal to the far right to be elected to the Senate, even if that means that our children get sick with Covid-19. Republicans only care about power and money.

Reply
10
Katherine Mitchell
6d ago

It truly is an incredible thing to see parents fight so hard against ensuring their children are as safe as they can be.

Reply
9
