It may have taken it a few tries, but Fleming boys basketball earned its first win of the season on Dec. 17 against Arickaree/Woodlin. The Wildcats maintained control from start to finish. They started out the contest in a monster way, putting up 20 points in the first quarter while holding Arickaree/Woodlin to just 11. They took the pedal off the gas in the second when they only put up nine points, but their defense came through by constricting the Indians to six points.

FLEMING, CO ・ 13 HOURS AGO