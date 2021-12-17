ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spotify Wants To Turn Everything Into Podcasts, Including Radio Shows

By Michael Tedder
 6 days ago
Spotify (SPOT) - Get Spotify Technology SA Report has purchased Whooshkaa, an Australian company that turns live radio broadcasts into podcasts.

The company’s technology allows broadcasters to record live radio shows, and then later edit out any advertisements and replace them with podcast-specific ads.

The technology will be integrated into Megaphone, the podcast advertising and publishing platform that Spotify purchased last year for $235 Million

The price of the sale has not been disclosed, and Spotify has no plans to make any staffing changes to Whooshkaa, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

After making its name as one of the giants in the streaming music world, Spotify has been aggressively trying to conquer the podcast market.

In the past few years it has purchased outlets like the sports and entertainment website The Ringer, home to more than 30 popular podcasts, as well as the podcasting networks Gimlet Media, Anchor FM and Parcast and the live audio developer Betty Labs, which it used to make a live interactive audio experience the Spotify Greenroom.

Yesterday, Spotify introduced a feature that would allow listeners to leave a rating for podcasts they’ve listened to, which is a feature similar to Apple Podcast’s popular star rating system.

#Radio Shows#Radio Broadcasts#Live Radio#Whooshkaa#Australian#Megaphone#Gimlet Media#Anchor Fm#Parcast#Apple Podcast
eriereader.com

Podcast Picks: Radio Rental

Okay, you may feel like you're experiencing déjà vu… yes, we did review the Radio Rental podcast in fall of 2020 — in the very first round of podcast write-ups we published. But 2021 was a weird year (to say the least) and new episodes released in the fall drew us back in instantly, making it my personal pick of the year. To recap, Rainn Wilson hosts as character Terry Carnation from his fictional video rental store in this semi-scripted podcast series, sharing stories that are stranger than fiction. Told by those who experienced them, the stories range from bizarre and unusual to downright creepy.
TV & VIDEOS
Phone Arena

Spotify acquires firm with tech to easily transform broadcast audio to podcasts

Spotify has been working hard on bringing more functionalities to its users, and its recent acquisition is bound to bring more value to Spotify, at least in terms of podcasts. TechCrunch reports that Spotify has now acquired podcast tech company Whooshkaa, which has tech that easily turns radio broadcasts into on-demand podcasts.
BUSINESS
insideradio.com

Spotify’s Year-End Podcast Listening Data Shows A Rise In Co-Listening.

It is not just the most listened-to podcasts this year that Spotify is offering as part of its annual year-end wrap up. The company is also shedding some light on how fast podcasting has grown during the past year for listeners and advertisers alike. While the data is for one app, it offers some clues to how podcasting overall has seen its reach expand during the past year.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Spotify Users Face Trouble Podcasting On Mobile, Desktop; Shares Drop

Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) admitted issues faced by several users while playing podcasts on mobile and desktop. Spotify later tweeted that things looked better and asked users to reach out in case of any problem. Spotify, headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, is a leading music streaming service provider with over...
TECHNOLOGY
Seekingalpha.com

Spotify addressing outage in podcasts

Spotify (SPOT -2.4%) has acknowledged that users are having trouble playing podcasts. Hundreds of users have reported issues reaching the feature on Spotify's service. "We're getting reports from users who can't play podcasts on mobile and desktop," the company says. "This is being investigated."
TECHNOLOGY
inputmag.com

This is why your favorite comedians’ shows disappeared from Spotify

The age of streaming has flatlined musical consumption and communities. Underground musicians are able to leverage the same tools as say, Ariana Grande or Bruno Mars, making discovery and access to any kind of artist or genre easier than it has ever been. So, with an unprecedented amount of music at our fingertips, spanning every possible taste, is this increased visibility in line with compensation? The short answer would be no, and it isn’t limited to music — comedy is undergoing a similar crisis.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Reveals His Celebrity Crush As He Ponders New Show: 'She Was Just It'

50 Cent may be in a relationship with Cuban Linx, but an old crush refuses to die. On Tuesday (December 21), the television mogul shared a throwback photo of five members of The Cosby Show cast, which included Phylicia Rashad, the family matriarch. At the same time, he pondered doing an updated version of the classic sitcom.
TV & VIDEOS
