Congress & Courts

Joe Manchin Has Just Handed Democrats a Nightmare Start to 2022

By Brendan Cole
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The West Virginia senator is continuing to hold up the Biden administration's ambitious Build Back Better plan, citing fiscal...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 712

Valerie Shelton
6d ago

Good job Joe. I really don't think that child credit is getting people out of poverty. Just another lie from the democrats. Let's go Brandon

Reply(83)
334
Michael Griest
6d ago

Great admiration for both Manchin and Senima... exhibiting great courage... grit and determination to serve their constituents...

Reply(33)
215
Kathy Albertson
6d ago

Stand Your Ground Manchin and Sinema..... Americans Don't Want The DemoRats COMMUNIST SOCIALIST AGENDA In Our Country.....VOTE NO SENATORS.....VOTE NO 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

Reply(26)
136
