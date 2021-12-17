Joe Manchin Has Just Handed Democrats a Nightmare Start to 2022
The West Virginia senator is continuing to hold up the Biden administration's ambitious Build Back Better plan, citing fiscal...www.newsweek.com
The West Virginia senator is continuing to hold up the Biden administration's ambitious Build Back Better plan, citing fiscal...www.newsweek.com
Good job Joe. I really don't think that child credit is getting people out of poverty. Just another lie from the democrats. Let's go Brandon
Great admiration for both Manchin and Senima... exhibiting great courage... grit and determination to serve their constituents...
Stand Your Ground Manchin and Sinema..... Americans Don't Want The DemoRats COMMUNIST SOCIALIST AGENDA In Our Country.....VOTE NO SENATORS.....VOTE NO 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 712