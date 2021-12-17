Joe Manchin Has Just Handed Democrats a Nightmare Start to 2022

On Wednesday morning, Manu Raju of CNN reported about a Tuesday night conference call involving Senator Joe Manchin and the rest of the Democratic senatorial caucus. Judging by a thread on Raju’s electric Twitter machine, Manchin told his putative colleagues in the party that he still has “concerns” about the Build Back Better bill, chief among them his existential terror of inflation. Optimists chimed in with the inevitable, “Hey, at least they’re still talking” happy-chat. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer apparently told them he still intends to bring a motion-to-proceed vote on BBB after the holidays so that Manchin—and every damn Republican—can go on record opposing enormously popular programs that will help millions of people. But Schumer also left open the possibility that some kind of agreement could still be reached with Manchin. Which I don’t believe for a second, but what the hell, it’s Christmas.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO