MSU to Require All Students, Staff, Faculty to Receive COVID-19 Booster

Michigan State University announced Friday that all students, faculty and staff will be required to receive a COVID-19 booster, beginning with the spring 2022 semester.

In a letter, MSU President Samuel L. Stanley Jr. said:

“As many of you know, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last month strengthened its COVID-19 vaccine recommendations and is now strongly recommending that everyone 16 and older receive a booster shot. This guidance, coupled with the fact that the Omicron variant has been found in Michigan and is likely at MSU, has led me to this decision.

All members of our campus community who were fully vaccinated either with a two-dose regimen more than six months ago or a one-dose regimen more than two months ago are now eligible for a booster and should immediately receive one. Those individuals who are still within the six- or two-month windows (depending on vaccine type) should make plans to receive a booster as soon as they are eligible. Those who fail to receive a booster when eligible will be considered noncompliant with MSU’s vaccine directives. You can find a vaccine booster near you by visiting our Together We Will website.

Students, faculty and staff who already have religious or medical exemptions will remain exempt from the booster requirement. Students who are online-only may also request an exemption for spring 2022. The university will be updating the vaccine verification form to allow individuals to record their boosters.”