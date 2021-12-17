ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

MSU to Require All Students, Staff, Faculty to Receive COVID-19 Booster

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19rxEi_0dPlb3sP00

Michigan State University announced Friday that all students, faculty and staff will be required to receive a COVID-19 booster, beginning with the spring 2022 semester.

In a letter, MSU President Samuel L. Stanley Jr. said:

“As many of you know, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last month strengthened its COVID-19 vaccine recommendations and is now strongly recommending that everyone 16 and older receive a booster shot. This guidance, coupled with the fact that the Omicron variant has been found in Michigan and is likely at MSU, has led me to this decision.

All members of our campus community who were fully vaccinated either with a two-dose regimen more than six months ago or a one-dose regimen more than two months ago are now eligible for a booster and should immediately receive one. Those individuals who are still within the six- or two-month windows (depending on vaccine type) should make plans to receive a booster as soon as they are eligible. Those who fail to receive a booster when eligible will be considered noncompliant with MSU’s vaccine directives. You can find a vaccine booster near you by visiting our Together We Will website.

Students, faculty and staff who already have religious or medical exemptions will remain exempt from the booster requirement. Students who are online-only may also request an exemption for spring 2022. The university will be updating the vaccine verification form to allow individuals to record their boosters.”

Comments / 0

Related
9&10 News

Michigan Announces COVID-19 Booster Goal

The Michigan Department of Heath and Human Services and Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a statewide goal Tuesday to have 1 million residents receive the COVID-19 booster by Jan. 31, 2022. The state’s booster goal also includes 95% of eligible nursing home residents. “As Omicron becomes the dominant COVID-19 variant...
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Whitmer Supports Vaccine Mandate; AG Would Defend

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Wednesday that she still supports President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, clarifying comments she made earlier this month in which she expressed concerns about it. After a federal appeals court overruled a decision last week that paused a nationwide...
LANSING, MI
9&10 News

Mesick Woman Describes Recent Visit to Munson Medical Center

Andrea McCaherty says her family started venturing into the world again last week after giving birth to now six-week-old son Henry. On Tuesday, Andrea became sick with a virus, not COVID-19. Then, Henry became sick a day later. “He stopped eating, wasn’t really waking up very well and then spiked...
MESICK, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Education
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
9&10 News

Gov. Whitmer Holds COVID-19 Update Tuesday Morning

Governor Gretchen Whitmer held a COVID-19 update Tuesday morning, the first time like this since June. In that time, Michigan has been hit hard by the Delta variant, and now the Omicron variant is starting to become the dominant strain. There were no new mandates or restrictions at Tuesday’s update....
PUBLIC HEALTH
9&10 News

Gov. Whitmer’s Update On COVID-19 & The Holidays

Governor Whitmer will give an update on the COVID-19 pandemic and response on Tuesday morning. She will be in Grand Rapids to give the update with MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel. Whitmer will cover the continued efforts against the virus, and the spread of the new dominant Omicron variant in the...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
353K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy