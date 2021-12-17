ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, SC

Georgetown man pleads guilty to possessing nearly two kilograms of heroin at Columbia-area apartment

By Tim Renaud
 6 days ago

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – A Georgetown man pleaded guilty this week to possessing nearly two kilograms of heroin.

According to acting U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina, M. Rhett DeHart, Edmund Dechane Holmes, also known as “Buddha SME,” pleaded guilty in federal court to possession with intent to distribute more than a kilogram of heroin.

Evidence presented in court revealed Holmes maintained an apartment in Columbia for the purpose of storing and distributing kilogram quantities of heroin in 2018.

Authorities caught on to the scheme after responding to a disturbance call at the address – once there, Columbia police officers obtained a search warrant after discovering a small number of drugs in plain view.

“During the search of a back bedroom, they located approximately 1.9 kilograms of black tar heroin along with other drug distribution paraphernalia such as a kilogram-size drug press, bulk money packaging supplies, and items used for mixing and cutting drugs,” according to DeHart.

He said that Holmes left behind several items which proved his identity and had acquired a renter’s insurance policy on the unit in his own name.

Holmes was currently serving a five-year term of federal supervised released from a previous prison sentence related to distributing heroin.

The man now faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in federal prison and a maximum penalty of life in federal prison.

Judge David C. Norton will hand down a sentence after reviewing a report prepared by the U.S. Probation Office.

