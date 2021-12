ST. LOUIS – You’ve purchased all your gifts for Christmas but now you have to wrap them. Or do you?. Tim Ezell was with someone who can taker that headache off your plate. Romona Bullock is the owner of That’s a Wrap. It is a mobile gift wrapping business. She will come to you and take the hassle out of the holidays. Contact her at 314-899-7973.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 21 HOURS AGO