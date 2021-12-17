ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Amir Khan vs Kell Brook undercard swells with cruiserweight addition

Cover picture for the articleCruiserweight prospect Viddal Riley (4-0, 2 KO’s) was today confirmed as the latest addition to the BOXXER: Khan vs Brook event taking place at the AO Arena Manchester on Saturday, February 19. Riley, a Team GB member in his amateur period and now undefeated in four fights as...

