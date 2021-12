Company Generously Donates Tens of Thousands of Dollars’ Worth of Storage Containers to Assist with Toy Collection. December 14, 2021 // Franchising.com // CHARLESTON, S.C. - UNITS Moving and Portable Storage, a franchise brand in the moving and portable storage industry, is proud to once again join forces with one of the nation’s largest charities to help brighten the holidays for thousands of children across the country. Each year UNITS donates storage containers to Toys for Tots, the popular program run by the United States Marine Corps Reserve, which collects toys for underprivileged children during the holiday season.

