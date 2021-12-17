ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holiday Happenings featuring The Heart of Tioga

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Heart of Tioga is continuing to provide pregnancy and child support services for men and women in the Northern Tier. Through a variety of programs and services, they provide medical care, answer questions and even offer supplies to new parents.

The organization features a baby boutique, which has free supplies and items for young children.

“Anything that you would have at a baby shower, we provide,” Sharon Quimby, executive director of The Heart of Tioga, said.

Items like wipes, diapers, car seats, pack and play cribs as well as toys are accepted.

The Heart of Tioga is a non-profit organization that runs solely on donations from neighbors. They offer free pregnancy testing, referral for free ultrasounds, peer counseling, abortion information, supplies for newborns, and post-abortion help.

For more information, visit The Heart of Tioga website .

