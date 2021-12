A mulligan is a golf term, of course. Pro Picks would like to apply it to the NFL. We'd like the opportunity for a do-over on any of the choices this week — made before any games have been played — that get messed up because of more pandemic-related issues. Some of our selections in Week 15 fell into that category, with rosters severely depleted by COVID-19 after the picks were in.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO