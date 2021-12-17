ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yeti Has One of the Best Shipping Offers for Last-Minute Gifts

By Alex Lauer, @alexlauer
 6 days ago
Christmas is a week away. Where are your presents? If you’re still figuring that part out, Yeti has one of the best solutions out there for all you holiday lollygaggers. If you order between now and 12 p.m. CST on Monday, December 20, the overbuilt cooler brand is offering free expedited...

