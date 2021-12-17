ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roger Stone Pleads 5th to Every Question Posed by 1/6 Panel, Calls Probe 'Witch Hunt 3.0'

By Alexandra Hutzler
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Stone criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for choosing "two anti-Trump" Republicans to sit on the panel investigating the U.S. Capitol...

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

