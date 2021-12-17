ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report: Patriots practice squad QB Garrett Gilbert signed by Washington

By Isaiah Houde
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
New England Patriots practice squad quarterback Garrett Gilbert will sign with the Washington Football Team, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Gilbert, 30, has spent nearly the past four months on the Patriots’ practice squad and he now has a quick opportunity to start. Washington’s top two quarterbacks, Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen, are on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and they won’t play.

According to Schefter, Gilbert is in line to start Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles despite the fact that he hasn’t had a single practice with the team. Week 15 in the NFL is flooded with the COVID outbreak, but the Patriots are currently one of the teams to have minimized the spread.

The Patriots are set to play the Indianapolis Colts in a Saturday night matchup.

